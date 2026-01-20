The federal government has pledged to collaborate with the Niger State Government to develop the state’s tourism assets as part of efforts to boost economic growth at both state and national levels.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, said this on Tuesday while receiving a Niger State delegation led by the member representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency, Saidu Abdullahi, in Abuja.

Mr Abdullahi, who was accompanied by the General Manager of the Niger State Tourism Corporation, Zainab Mohammed, said the visit was aimed at drawing the ministry’s attention to the state’s vast but underutilised tourism potential, which he said aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s economic transformation agenda.

He described Bida as the cultural headquarters of Nupe-speaking people worldwide, noting its recognition as Nigeria’s first United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) city for crafts and arts.

According to him, despite its rich heritage, the area has not received adequate visibility, a gap he said could be bridged through strategic collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Arts and Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy.

“We feel we’re not doing much in terms of giving our culture the visibility that it requires. We are who we are, we can’t change who we are, and for people to identify and appreciate who we are, we must make our culture very, very visible,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi particularly highlighted the annual Bariki Festival, also known as Hawan Bariki, tracing its origins to the pre-independence era when traditional institutions paid homage to colonial authorities during Eid celebrations.

He said the festival, which has been largely preserved in its original form, could be reimagined and elevated to international standards to attract tourists, create jobs, and generate wealth for local communities.

Drawing inspiration from similar cultural festivals in other states, he said repositioning the Bariki Festival as a global event would unlock significant economic benefits and enhance Nigeria’s cultural profile.

The lawmaker said securing the ministry’s partnership would make it easier to gain the backing of the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, for the project, stressing that a formal collaboration would give the initiative greater credibility and sustainability.

“I know how passionate my governor can be but with you on the project, we own it more than if it’s us discussing with him, if you see this is a collaboration between Federal Ministry of Culture and my office and the tourism board, I’m sure it will be something that he will want to be a part of, so we have come to seek for that collaboration with the ministry,” he said.

In her response, Ms Musawa commended the delegation and agreed that Niger State has strong tourism assets deserving of priority attention.

She cited the state’s proximity to the Federal Capital Territory and attractions such as Zuma Rock as key advantages that could be leveraged to boost tourism.

The minister disclosed that the ministry is implementing the New Renewed Hope Cultural Renaissance Project, an initiative under President Tinubu’s vision to strengthen partnerships between the federal government and states in developing culture and tourism.

She said memoranda of understanding have already been signed with some states and expressed optimism that Niger State would be among those prioritised in the coming weeks.

“We’ve already signed agreements or MOUs with some states. I can’t see us finishing all the 36 states, however, I think, in terms of culture, there are some key states,” she said.

Ms Musawa added that discussions would soon be held with the Niger State Governor to formalise the partnership through an MOU, which would provide a framework for sustained collaboration beyond current officeholders.

She said the proposed agreement could immediately accommodate projects such as Hawan Sallah, Hawan Bariki and other identified tourism sites across the state.

The minister urged the delegation to liaise with relevant state officials to fix a date for the ministry’s visit to Niger State, expressing readiness to commence the partnership as early as next week.