Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, on his inauguration today as Chairperson of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), following his earlier appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Radda described the inauguration as a proud moment for Katsina State and a fitting recognition of Mr Shema’s decades of meritorious public service, leadership record and commitment to national development.

“Barr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema is a tested administrator, a seasoned leader and a statesman whose competence, discipline and integrity have been demonstrated both at the state and national levels. His inauguration today as Chairman of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council is well deserved and timely,” the governor said.

He noted that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, as the Port Economic Regulator, plays a critical role in ensuring efficiency, transparency and fairness in Nigeria’s maritime sector, adding that Barr. Shema’s wealth of experience will add great value to the ongoing reforms in the industry.

Governor Radda recalled that Mr Shema successfully led Katsina State for eight years and contributed immensely to policy formulation, governance and institutional development, expressing confidence that he will bring the same vision and sense of responsibility to the Council.

According to Mr Radda, the inauguration reflects the confidence NSC Board Chairperson of the Federal Government in the quality of leadership that Katsina State continues to offer the nation and reaffirms the state’s reputation as a source of capable and patriotic public servants.

“His assumption of office at this strategic national institution is not only a personal honour but also a source of pride to the entire people of Katsina State. It shows that dedication, hard work and integrity in public service are always recognised,” he said.

Governor Radda expressed optimism that under Mr Shema’s chairmanship, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council will record improved performance in port regulation, trade facilitation and the protection of the interests of Nigerian shippers, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He concluded by offering prayers for wisdom, strength and success to the new Chairman as he formally assumes office.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Katsina State, I heartily congratulate Barr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema on his inauguration and wish him a successful and impactful tenure,” he stated.