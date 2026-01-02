The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, will on Friday formally join the All Progressives Congress, APC, following his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Even though the APC national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, announced a fortnight ago that Mr Mutfwang had joined the APC, the governor’s spokesperson said the joining will only be formalised on Friday.

The governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, said in a statement on Thursday that Mr Mutfwang would be officially registered as an APC member at 11 a.m. at the Victoria Gowon Hall, Government House, Rayfield, where he would receive his membership card.

Mr Bere said the governor resigned from the PDP in a letter dated 29 December 2025 and addressed to the ward chairman of Ampang West Ward in Mangu Local Government Area.

“I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect,” the governor said in the letter, according to the statement. He added that the decision was taken after careful consideration and was guided by his commitment to “purposeful leadership, clarity of direction, and effective service delivery.”

The governor thanked the PDP for providing him the platform to pursue his political career and expressed appreciation to party members and supporters for their loyalty over the years.

Mr Mutfwang said his decision to join the APC was taken in the interest of Plateau State, noting that aligning with the ruling party at the federal level would help accelerate development and deliver greater dividends of democracy to residents of the state.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance, unity, and the removal of barriers that hinder collective growth and sustainable development in Plateau State.

After receiving his membership card, the governor is expected to proceed to the Plateau State APC secretariat at Kalwa House, Yakubu Gowon Way, Jos, where he will meet with party leaders and members.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the governor’s resignation from the PDP was announced in a letter dated 29 December 2025 and acknowledged by his ward leadership a day later, about two weeks after an official announcement that he had joined the APC.

This newspaper had earlier reported that the national chairman of the APC, Mr Yilwatda, announced Mr Mutfwang’s defection on 18 December 2025 during the party’s 14th National Caucus meeting at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

“With the defection of Governor Mutfwang, the entire North-central region is now governed by the APC,” Mr Yilwatda said at the meeting, describing the development as a strategic gain for the ruling party and significant for its national outlook and electoral prospects.

Mr Mutfwang joins a growing list of governors who have left the PDP for the APC, including those of Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Enugu states.