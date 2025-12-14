Four children were killed in the early hours of Saturday when gunmen attacked Dorong village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, officials and residents have said.

The victims were identified as Precious Joshuah, 17; Isa’ac Joshuah, 9; Mary Joshuah, 7; and Eve Sambo, 3.

George Lambert, media aide to the member representing Barkin Ladi Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, confirmed the attack, saying the assailants were suspected to be Fulani herders. However, security agencies have yet to officially verify the claim.

Residents said the attackers fled before the arrival of security operatives, a development they described as a recurring pattern in similar attacks across Barkin Ladi and neighbouring communities.

The incident plunged Dorong village into mourning and renewed concerns over the security situation in Plateau’s rural areas, where communities have continued to face deadly attacks despite repeated assurances from authorities.

The latest killings come amid a wave of violent attacks in Plateau State, particularly in Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos local government areas, where dozens of people have been killed and several communities displaced in recent months.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to obtain official comments from the police were unsuccessful. Calls placed to the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer on Sunday morning were not returned, while the phone number of the state Commissioner of Police was unreachable, as it had been switched off at the time of filing this report.

For years, Plateau State has grappled with persistent violence often linked to disputes over land ownership, grazing routes and identity, with women and children frequently among the victims.

Residents and civil society groups have repeatedly urged the federal and state governments to take decisive steps to protect vulnerable communities and ensure accountability for those responsible for the attacks.