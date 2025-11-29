Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has issued one of his strongest public criticisms yet of Nigeria’s handling of insecurity, warning that persistent state failure to protect citizens now justifies international intervention.

Speaking on Friday at the Plateau State Unity Christmas Carols in Jos, Mr Obasanjo said the scale and persistence of killings, kidnappings, and attacks across the country show that Nigeria’s security architecture is no longer capable of confronting the threats it faces.

“Insecurity has been with us for years, but what we have witnessed since the Chibok girls’ kidnapping is a continuous decline, from bad to worse,” he said.

“The primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property. When a government cannot deliver that, citizens have the right to seek help from the international community.”

Condemns politicisation and sectarian framing of killings

Mr Obasanjo criticised attempts to portray the violence as a clash between religious or ethnic blocs, calling such narratives “nonsensical” and dangerous.

“We are being killed as Nigerians, not as Christians or Muslims, not as northerners or southerners,” he said.

“To justify killings by saying people from other groups are also killed is unacceptable. The state must step in decisively.”

Calls for accountability across all levels of leadership

The former president reiterated that prayer alone is not a security strategy. He urged communities, political leaders, and security institutions to act decisively to halt the killings.

“We must pray, but we must also work. Governments at all levels must do what is necessary to stop the violence,” he said.

READ ALSO: Four kidnapped Defence Ministry directors regain freedom

Plateau governor preaches hope amid persistent violence

Governor Caleb Mutfwang urged residents to embrace unity as the foundation for peace and security in the state.

He lamented that internal divisions have hindered progress despite Plateau’s abundant blessings. Calling for an end to conflicts and mutual distrust, the governor appealed to citizens to focus on shared values and become one another’s keepers.

Mr Mutfwang prayed for a renewed spirit of togetherness and affirmed that Plateau’s future depends on collective commitment to harmony. He formally opened the festival, dedicating it to strengthening unity and ensuring a secure, prosperous Plateau for all.

Religious leaders express confidence in Nigeria’s survival

Amos Mohzo, President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), said despite current threats, Nigeria would overcome.

He commended the state government for sustaining the Unity Christmas Carols initiative amid security pressures.