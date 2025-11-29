Three officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have been killed following a terrorist attack on their camp in the Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

An official confirmed that suspected members of the Lakurawa terrorist group invaded the NIS camp in Bakin Ruwa, located along the Maje border community between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

Kebbi State’s Commissioner for Security and Internal Affairs, Halliru Aliyu, confirmed the incident to reporters.

He stated that the attackers initially torched the immigration personnel’s camp, and then shot dead three officers attempting to escape the fire.

Mr Aliyu added that another officer was injured in the attack, adding that security agents have been immediately deployed to the area to maintain law and order and to trail the fleeing terrorists.

The police spokesperson in Kebbi, Nafi’u Abubakar, also confirmed the tragic incident.

The attack has heightened fear in several border communities within the area that are already grappling with rising insecurity.

Bagudo is one of the local government areas in Kebbi that is currently under siege by the Lakurawa terror group.

The attack on the immigration camp also followed the kidnapping of the State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Sama’ila Muhammad, on October 31. He was released after being held captive for about nine days.

Also, on 11 November, terrorists attacked a Nigeria Customs Service outpost in the troubled Bagudo LGA, killing an officer on duty, Sadiq Muhammad.

On November 17, they attacked a school in the Danko Wasagu Local Government Area, resulting in the mass abduction of 25 schoolgirls and the killing of the school’s vice-principal.