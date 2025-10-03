The Niger State Government has signed a multi-billion dollar Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Benin to boost cotton and food production.

The agreement, signed in Cotonou through the state’s Special Purpose Vehicle, Sonama AG Mech Ltd., will anchor the “Cotton Common Platform Project” targeted at producing 450,000 tonnes of cotton in the Borgu region.

Benin Republic is expected to provide technical expertise in cotton production, while Niger State will release land and resources for the project.

By 2030, about 550,000 hectares of land will be cultivated through crop rotation involving cotton, maize and soybeans.

Governor Mohammed Bago described the pact as “remarkable and unprecedented,” noting Benin’s progress in agriculture.

“We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for enabling sub-nationals to relate with potential investors overseas, which has continued to attract more partnerships,” Mr Bago said.

The Director of Sonama AG Mech Ltd., Jean Yekpe, explained that cultivation will begin with 20,000 hectares in the first year, increase to 50,000 hectares the next, and expand gradually to reach 450,000 hectares by 2030.

The Chairman of Niger Foods, Sammy Adigun, said the project would reduce food importation and generate about $739 million yearly.

“We are leveraging Borgu’s vast arable land and waters to cash in on this project,” he stated.

The initiative is expected to create one million jobs, expand mechanisation and irrigation, and establish 55 technical centres for training agronomists, mechanics and drivers.

Governor Bago was received in Cotonou by Benin’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olushegun Bakari, and Minister of Agriculture, Gaston Dossouhoui.

The information was contained in a statement signed by Adamu Mashegu, Senior Special Assistant on New Media, SSG’s Office, Niger State.