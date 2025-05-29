Despite several offers, sensual Nigerian singer and songwriter Niniola has disclosed why she never signed with a record label.

Popularly known for her recent comeback hit ‘All Eyes On Me’, Niniola shared why she has been an independent artiste for a decade in an interview on Hip TV.

She stated that her holdback emanated from fears of losing creative control over her unique Afrohouse genre, an intentional blend of African elements, house music, and her flair.

At the time of her 2014 debut single Ibadi, Afrohouse was not widely embraced, and Niniola was concerned that labels would push her to alter her sound.

She instead partnered with her former manager to create and birth her label, maintaining her artistic vision.

“I have been an independent artist for 10 years, which has pros and cons. After I released my debut single in 2014, several record labels were calling me, but at the time, I was sceptical because I didn’t want anyone to take away my creative freedom,” she said.

She also stated that people, especially those in the marketplace, didn’t venture into the challenge of how he’d sound and the genre.

She said, “At the time, nobody was into my genre, Afrohouse, and you know how labels can say they are investing in me, and I have to do what they want, and I don’t want that happening to me.”

Zero record label

Furthermore, she stated how this under-appraisal and non-interaction with her genre discouraged her from taking an offer no matter how juicy: “I wasn’t convinced enough to sign to a label. So my former manager, who has become my business partner, decided to set up a label, and that’s what we have been running together,” she said

“Even through the years, some deals have been coming, but I have not been comfortable with them,” she added.

Afrohouse combines African style with house music, making it Nini, “bringing my flair into house music.”

She also expressed a soothing satisfaction with her recognition as “Queen of Afrohouse” for staying true to her brand.

“It feels good to be known as the queen of Afrohouse, and I have been able to carry on the genre…” she said

She shared how her journey was a concern for many people, considering that her sound was rare and her language, particularly the Yoruba language: “When I started, some people had concerns about the longevity and the language because I sing in Yoruba.”

She stressed the importance of staying true to oneself, having faith, and being grateful for her success.

She added, “At the end of the day, I have seen that you just need to be yourself, pray, and be thankful, and everything will fall into place.”

Career

Niniola participated in several social activities and competitions while attending secondary school. She finished in third position in Project Fame West Africa’s sixth season. In 2018, DJ Snake collaborated with Niniola and created Maradona Riddim, a remix of her previously released hit.

She received nods from Canadian rapper Drake and American record producer Timbaland.

In 2019, elements of “Maradona” were sampled in “Find Your Way Back”, a song from Beyoncé’s soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift.

Niniola is also credited as one of the track’s songwriters and composers.

