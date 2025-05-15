The Kwara State Government has ordered the immediate closure of Government High School and Government Day Secondary School, Adeta, Ilorin, following repeated incidents of student unrest.

This action comes after violent clashes between students, disruption of academic activities, and vandalism of school property within the two institutions.

Confirming the closure on Wednesday, the State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Lawal Olohungbebe, said the decision was necessary to restore order and ensure safety.

He explained that only students currently sitting the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSSCE) and their teachers would be permitted on school premises during the exam period.

Mr Olohungbebe further directed that all SSSCE candidates must wear their school identification cards to gain entry into the compound.

He urged parents and guardians to ensure their children stay at home, warning that any student found flouting the directive will be apprehended by security officers.

The government reiterated its commitment to maintaining discipline and safety across all public schools in the state.

(NAN)

BAY/KTO

