The Senate, on Wednesday, promised to expose violators of the federal character system of recruiting into Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Allwell Onyesoh (PDP- Rivers) said this at an investigative hearing on the violation of the Federal Character System in recruitment across MDAs.

Mr Onyesoh urged the MDAs not to hide any documents needed for the investigation.

“As enshrined in Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Federal Character Principle is fundamental to our national cohesion.

“It mandates that governance must reflect the diversity of our federation to prevent domination by any one group or region.

“Sadly, systemic abuse and ineffective enforcement have made this principle more honoured in the breach than in observance,” the senator said.

Mr Onyesoh said that persistent non-compliance by many MDAs on recruitment and infrastructure allocation had fueled marginalisation and deepened discontent.

“The Federal Character Commission, despite its legal powers, has tried with enforcement.

“This development calls for urgent reforms, possibly including a Federal Character Compliance Tribunal to ensure that violations are meaningfully addressed.

“This committee will pursue the federal character mandate through rigorous investigative hearings, interactive sessions, and, where necessary, on-the-spot assessments,” the senator said

The senator stressed that the approach was not punitive, but corrective.

“We aim to foster accountability, reinforce equity, and restore trust in our national institutions.

“We call on all stakeholders, MDAs, civil society, and the public to support this process

“Full cooperation is expected and the committee will not hesitate to invoke its constitutional powers under Sections 88 and 89 where necessary,” the senator said.

He said President Bola Tinubu was in support of the planned investigation, warning that “those aiming to hide behind or under the presidency would be disappointed as time to account for their misdeeds has come.”

The Vice Chairman of the Committee, Simon Lalong (APC -Plateau), in his remarks, said the committee was all out to stop the violation in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

According to him, the first set of agencies that will face the committee for the investigation from Monday are the Federal Character Commission, Federal Civil Service Commission, Nigerian Ports Authority, National Pension Commission, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Character principle in Nigeria is enshrined in Sections 14(3) and 14(4) of the 1999 Constitution.

It mandates that the composition of the government and its agencies, at both the federal and state levels, must reflect the country’s diversity and ensure that no single ethnic group or state dominates.

The principle aims to promote national unity, loyalty, and a sense of belonging for all citizens but has been violated by public officers at both the federal and state levels over the years.

The Senate had also in plenary on Tuesday, after exhaustive debate on a motion sponsored by its minority whip, Osita Ngwu (PDP -Enugu ), mandated its Committee on Federal Character to investigate violations of the principle across the MDAs.

(NAN)

