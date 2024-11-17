Academic sessions will begin at the Osi and Ilesha Baruba campuses of Kwara State University, the management of the institution has announced.

The spokesperson of the university, Mansurat Amuda-Kannike, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mrs Amuda-Kannike said the development follows the state government’s ramps of infrastructural development on the two campuses located respectively in the southern and northern senatorial districts of the state.

According to Mrs Amuda-Kannike, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mary Arinde, told journalists on Saturday that construction works in the Osi campus had reached 98 per cent completion, and students will resume there fully for the 2024/2025 academic session.

She said students in the Department of Fine and Applied Arts under the new Faculty of Environmental Sciences will begin lectures in Osi on Monday, while their counterparts in the Faculty of Agriculture in Ilesha Baruba campus will begin in January.

“Mrs. Arinde spoke in Osi during an inspection visit, accompanied by the Head of Osi Campus, Binta Sulyman, and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“Mrs Arinde expressed satisfaction with the quality of the job by the contractor and the consultant.

“From mere looking at the campus buildings, you would see that it is a job well done. And the quality is superb. Looking at the structures, we are at the practical stage of completion. More than 98 per cent of work has been done so far,” she told reporters.

“We are currently putting the finishing touches. The major thing left is the fixing of the surroundings and environment, including the road network, which are all ongoing.

“We have engineers and experienced consultants on this job. They are all doing well. Before the road networks started, they had to wait for the rains to subside. They are ready to put the asphalt on the roads now. Every place will also be interlocked to look beautiful.”

Mrs. Sulyman, on her part, said offices, studios, Conference Rooms, lecture rooms, lecture theatres, and an auditorium of 1,500/2000 seating capacity are in place or almost completed.

She listed other facilities ready for use as car parks, shops, boreholes, electricity transformers, solar system street lights, students’ recreational/common room, CBT computer centre, and art gallery.

“Staff and students of Fine and Applied Arts were already on the ground. They have secured accommodations. So, by next week, we will start lectures here. By January, more departments are coming here,” she said.

She listed the other academic programs that will begin sessions in January including Estate Management, Urban and Regional Development, Geography, Architecture, Quantity Survey, and Building.

