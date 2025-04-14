Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to retain Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the 2027 presidential election, citing Mr Shettima’s “commitment” and “diligent service.”

The leaders made the appeal in a communique issued after a meeting they held on Sunday at the Government House in Maiduguri. The call to retain Mr Shettima followed rumours of pressure from the Northwest on Mr Tinubu to replace him.

The meeting, attended by prominent Borno political figures, including the APC Deputy National Chairman North, Ali Dalori, senators and former ambassadors, focused on solidifying support for the Tinubu administration and the party’s future in Borno State.

“The meeting prayed for Mr President to retain His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima as his VP for his second term,” the communique stated, emphasising Mr Shettima’s loyalty and dedication to the President Tinubu “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The leaders also pledged their “total and unalloyed loyalty and support” to President Tinubu, endorsing his administration’s policies. They urged Mr Shettima to “remain loyal to his Boss, Mr President, and continue to serve diligently to promote the laudable policies of Mr President.”

In addition to endorsing Mr Shettima, the meeting reaffirmed its “total confidence” in the administration of Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, praising his efforts in combatting the Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism. They called on Mr Zulum to remain focused on his “noble campaign of recovering Borno from the shackles of insurgency, terrorism and criminality.”

The communique pledged that Borno State would remain an APC stronghold, rejecting any suggestions of a merger or change of political affiliation.

“Borno shall remain in APC no Merger or change of political party,” the document stated.

The stakeholders also addressed internal party unity, urging members to avoid actions that could damage the APC’s image and to “discountenance the ongoing moves by some elements within the party to cause disunity.”

The meeting further called on the federal government to continue supporting development and security initiatives in the state, specifically requesting continued oil exploration in the Northeast region and investment in road infrastructure.

“The meeting appealed to Mr President to continue the oil exploration in the Northeast region especially at Kolmani and the shores of the Lake Chad. In addition, the meeting further appealed to Mr president to invest in road infrastructure in the Northeast region to make it more secure and prosperous,” the communique said.

Bello Ayuba, APC Borno State Chairman, and Mustapha Loskuri, APC State Secretary, signed the communique.

