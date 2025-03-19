Constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District have kicked off the process for the recall of the senator representing the area, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as signature collection has started in some areas of the district.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Wednesday in Lokoja that constituents gathered at various signature collection points across the five Local Government Areas comprising the senatorial district.

Some of the locations visited include Ajaokuta, Adavi, Okene, Lokoja, and Okehi Local Government Areas, where residents were seen participating in the signature drive.

One collection point was Ihima community in Okehi LGA, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s hometown, where people were observed queuing for the recall exercise.

Abdullahi Usman, a resident of Ihima, told NAN that he joined the process willingly, saying they had lost confidence in Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s representation.

“You can see the queue of people dissatisfied with her National Assembly performance, especially following the recent scandal in the Senate chamber.

“We are sending a message to the world that we no longer trust her representation. Her actions have brought shame to us internationally,” Mr Usman said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

At the Ajaokuta collection point, Hajia Rabi Mohammed said, “We want her to return home, so we can elect someone with a good reputation.”

Samuel Adamu, from Lokoja Metropolis, said the recall process began on Wednesday and would last two days across all polling units in the five LGAs.

“We believe that by Friday, March 21, we’ll conclude collecting the signatures needed to file the petition for her recall,” Mr Adamu explained.

He added, “This recall process is taken seriously. We tried to engage her repeatedly without success,” highlighting the community’s frustrations.

In response, Abdulrahman Badamasiuyi, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, described the recall effort as a sham and baseless.

Mr Badamasiuyi urged constituents to ignore the planned verification exercise aimed at recalling Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan from the National Assembly.

“We want the Senate, Nigerians, and the world to know we stand firmly with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against her illegal suspension.

“She remains the one in whom we entrusted our mandate, and no one has the right to violate our democratic and constitutional choices.

“We hereby notify the Senate, Nigerians, and the world that Akpoti-Uduaghan retains our unwavering mandate to serve until May 2027,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

