The Niger State Government has closed two public secondary schools in Minna following violent clashes involving students and youth gangs in their area.

Government Day Secondary School, Bosso Road, and Father O’Connell Science College (GSS), Minna, were shut indefinitely on Wednesday over concerns about insecurity.

Announcing the decision in Minna, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hadiza Mohammed, said the move followed an on-the-spot assessment by officials of the ministry.

She decried the growing menace of youth restiveness within school environments, warning that the government would not tolerate acts that endanger students, teachers, and the surrounding communities.

“The situation in these schools has become worrisome, with frequent fights involving students and miscreants posing as students,” she said.

Mrs Mohammed urged parents and guardians to be more involved in their children’s activities and cooperate with the government to curb insecurity in schools.

The commissioner said the government would implement measures to restore discipline and ensure a safe learning environment before considering reopening the affected schools.

The state Ministry of Education previously condemned the use of vulgar and violent language in schools, highlighting ongoing concerns about student behaviour and campus safety.

