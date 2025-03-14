The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to call the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, to order over his comments on the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

The INC was reacting to comments credited to Mr Wike that the Ijaw people “were a minority of minorities in Rivers and other South-south states except Bayelsa.”

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, the INC national spokesperson, said the congress had taken note of the FCT minister’s remarks.

“We will continue to maintain peace and stability as we call on President Tinubu to caution him and redirect his focus to his ministerial duties.

“The INC remains committed to preserving the harmony enjoyed by all in the Niger Delta region.

“We have taken note of the recent remarks made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Given his eight-year tenure as governor of Rivers, we expected a more informed understanding of the state’s history,” the INC said.

The INC said the Ijaw people are the fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria, with over 40 million people, and the oldest tribe in Nigeria, as documented in history.

“They are the largest ethnic group in Rivers with eight local government areas, and also not a minority in Delta.

“The Ijaw have consistently advocated for fairness and equity in the Niger Delta region and the South-south, and we will not be swayed by individual attempts to provoke us,” Mr Oyakemeagbegha said.

Governor Fubara, of the Ijaw ethnic nationality, has been engaged in a protracted political battle with his predecessor, Mr Wike, over the control of the political structure in Rivers.

Some Ijaw groups are backing Mr Fubara against Mr Wike.

