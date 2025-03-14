The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) continues its mission of fostering tax awareness and civic responsibility among young Nigerians through its Secondary School Tax Advocacy Outreach program. The recent engagement at Anglican Girls Grammar School, Apo, Abuja, was a standout session, reaffirming the power of women in nation-building and highlighting the exceptional knowledge and enthusiasm of the students.

This initiative, driven by Collins Osagie Omokaro, Special Adviser on Communications and Advocacy, was executed in collaboration with the Taxpayer Services and Communications Department of the FIRS. It represents a strategic effort to instill the values of tax compliance and national development in students from an early age.

The young women of Anglican Girls Grammar School demonstrated an impressive grasp of taxation’s role in governance, proving that the next generation of female leaders is ready to take on the challenge of nation-building. Their thought-provoking questions and active engagement reflected a deep understanding of the subject and reinforced the need to sustain this movement.

We believe by simplifying complex taxation concepts and illustrating their real-life impact—such as funding schools, security, healthcare, and infrastructure—the initiative empowered the students to see tax compliance as a civic duty and a tool for national progress.

The success of this session was made possible by the support of the school’s management led by the Principal, Mrs Nkiru Nwofor. Her commitment to education and civic engagement provided an enabling environment for the students to absorb and appreciate the lessons on taxation.

This partnership between FIRS and educational institutions underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in shaping responsible future citizens.

The engagement at Anglican Girls Grammar School is more than just a learning experience—it is a catalyst for a larger movement. The knowledge gained by these young students will extend beyond the classroom, influencing their families, peers, and communities. This ripple effect will help build a culture of accountability, civic responsibility, and national development.

With the success of this session, the FIRS Secondary School Tax Advocacy Outreach is set to expand to more schools, reaching thousands of students across the country. This initiative is not just about taxation—it is about creating informed, responsible, and engaged citizens who will drive Nigeria’s economic transformation.

As we continue to champion this cause, we reaffirm our belief that an educated youth is a powerful force for national progress.

“Together, we pay tax; together, we build Nigeria.”

FIRS – Simplifying Tax, Maximising Revenue.

