The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is-haq Oloyede, said on Monday over 420,674 candidates have been successfully registered for the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Mr Oloyede, a professor of Islamic Studies, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Ilorin after monitoring some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in the Kwara State capital.

“Going around, I’m very proud of those on the fields, CBT centres, my staff and everyone involved. I think it’s better by far. People know we’ll not take anything less than standard and they’ve done very well. We also thank the security agencies. They’ve assisted us well,” he said.

He said the board expects up to 2 million candidates to register for this year’s UTME. Over 1.9 million registered for the computer-based test in 2024.

2025 UTME

The JAMB-administered UTME registration began on Monday, 3 February and continues until Saturday, 8 March. The UTME is a computer-based entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

This year, only candidates above the age of 16 are eligible to register, following the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa’s directive that tertiary institutions only admit candidates above the age of 16.

JAMB, however, allowed underage candidates to register for a mock-UTME this year before they are eligible for the actual UTME in subsequent years.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to Mr Oloyede, 124,632 candidates have registered for the mock UTME.

JAMB barred individuals

Mr Oloyede also noted that the board has blacklisted six persons from participating in the UTME for life.

He said the affected persons were caught in alleged exam malpractice, adding that “we have their particulars and that one senior university official is being prosecuted for exam-related crime, adding that others are under investigation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

