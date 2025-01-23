President Bola Tinubu has committed about N300 billion to developing the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) within the last year.

On Wednesday, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike made this known while commissioning the 9-kilometre Paikon Kore-Ibwa road in Gwagwalada Area Council.

“If you add the total value of what the president has committed to Gwagwalada alone, you are talking about over N50b for one area council.

“If you now add the six area councils taking that Gwagwalada is the least, you will see that in a year, the president has committed to the development of satellite towns, not less than N300 billion,” he said.

The minister said some institutions being renovated in Gwagwalada Area Council include the School for the Gifted, Government Secondary School (GSS) Gwagwalada, GSS Anagada, GSS Tugan Maje, and GSS Giri.

Additionally, two police divisions are being constructed in the area to enhance security, with costs yet to be disclosed.

According to the minister, the investments in Gwagwalada represent just a fraction of the administration’s commitment to the entire FCT. He rejected the claim in some quarters that only the city is being developed.

“It is important for people to have this record because, you see people will go out and say they are only developing the city, nothing is happening in the Area Councils,” he said.

Bridging developmental gaps

Mr Wike promised to construct the Ibwa bridge, a vital infrastructure project to improve connectivity in the area.

He assured that the cost of the bridge would be incorporated into the FCT’s 2025 budget, citing President Tinubu’s dedication to meeting the needs of rural communities.

National Assembly’s endorsement

Key lawmakers present at the event include the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, Joel Thomas, and the House of Representatives Committee Chairman on FCT Area Councils, Fred Agbede.

Messrs Thomas and Agbede praised Mr Wike and his team for their commitment to grassroots development.

In her goodwill message, the FCT Minister of State, Mariya Mahmoud, described the newly commissioned road as a symbol of progress, connectivity, and economic growth for the Paikon Kore and Ibwa communities.

She thanked President Tinubu and the National Assembly for their support and commended Mr Wike for his leadership in executing the project.

Similarly, the Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Abubakar Giri, represented by Vice Chairman Abdullahi Zuba, expressed gratitude to the FCT administration for fulfilling its promise to construct the road.

In his welcome address, the Coordinator of the Satellite Town Development Department, Zulkiflu Abdulkadir, said the road has made a remarkable difference in the lives of residents of the area as it has opened business opportunities and enhanced the transportation of goods and services.

