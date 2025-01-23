The Recording Academy has unveiled Ace South African comedian Trevor Noah as the host of the upcoming 67th Grammy Awards.

The organisers said on their website that Noah will also produce the show.

They wrote: “ Emmy® Award-winning, Golden Globe® Award-nominated and GRAMMY® Award-nominated comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards® for the fifth consecutive year.”

This will be the fifth consecutive year the comedian has hosted the prestigious music awards show since he first took on the hosting duties in 2021.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will be held on 2 February at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

According to the organisers, the ceremony will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian music industry is well represented at the 2025 Grammys, with Afrobeats stars dominating the African Song Performance category nominations.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

This includes returning contenders Burna Boy and Asake, the former earning a nod for his hit song, ‘Higher’ while the latter is for his collaboration with Wizkid, ”MMS”.

Davido also earned his second nod in the category for his contribution to Chris Brown’s “Sensational,” with Lojay picking up his first Grammy nomination for the same song.

Yemi Alade earns her first solo nod for her hit “Tomorrow,” while Tems’“Love Me Jeje” also receives a nod for Best African Music Performance.

Tems is the only African artiste with three nominations across the global music categories. Her debut album, “Born in the Wild,” is up for Best Global Music Album and Best R&B Song for “Burning.”

Young music sensation Rema.is nominated in the Best Global Music Album category for his sophomore album, “HEIS”.

Other Nigerian stars nominated for the Grammys include Jordan Adetunji, known for his viral “Kelani. ” His” Bloody Civilian” also earned a nomination for the ‘Best Reggae Album’ category on Bob Marley’s “One Love” soundtrack.

This year’s nomination marks Burna Boy’s sixth consecutive Grammy nomination, making him a Nigerian artiste with the highest nomination.

Since Burna Boy’s first nomination for Best Global Music Album at the 2020 Grammys and his win in 2021 for “Twice as Tall”, there has been an increased representation of African music on the global stage.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

