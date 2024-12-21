A stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama District of Abuja, on Saturday morning has left several people dead and dozens injured.

The tragic incident occurred during a palliative distribution event organised by the church to support struggling residents.

Vanguard newspaper reported that chaos started as thousands of residents scrambled to receive relief items, leading to the deadly crush.

Over 3,000 people, including children primarily from nearby settlements such as Mpape and Gishiri Village, had gathered for the event before the unfortunate incident occurred.

The National Director of Social Communications at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Mike Umoh, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, it’s true, but the details are sketchy,” he said in a brief statement.

Many people were killed on Saturday during a stampede in Okija, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the victims had gone to take part in the sharing of bags of rice donated by a renowned entrepreneur, Ernest Obiejesi, popularly known as Obijackson.

Like Ibadan, like Okija

The latest incidents are occurring days after 35 people, mostly children, died during a stampede at a carnival in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria’s South-west.

Details later…

