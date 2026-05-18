Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says it has continued “coordinated” airstrikes in collaboration with United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), targeting Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North-east, after killing a top member of the group last week.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the joint forces killed Abubakar Mainok, who President Trump described as the second-in-command of the Islamic State globally.

President Tinubu in a statement said that Mr Mainok was killed alongside many terrorists in his compound in Lake Chad. The military further clarified that Mr Mainok, also known as Abu-Bilal al-Minuk, was killed at Metele stronghold in Borno State.

The killing of Mr Mainok generated a widespread public debate with Nigerians digging up media archives where the military claimed to have killed the same man in 2024. However, the military and the Presidency in contradictory statements, addressed the skepticism, maintaining that the terror leader is now dead.

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Continued offensives

In a statement on Monday, Samaila Uba, the spokesperson for the DHQ, said the sustained offensives have killed more than 20 ISWAP members in parts of the North-east.

Mr Uba said the latest strikes were conducted around Metele following intelligence that showed the convergence and movement of terrorist fighters in the area.

According to the military, the operation forms part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts after the recent killing of Mr Mainok.

“The ongoing operations follow the neutralisation of ISIS commander Abu-Bilal al-Minuki and are part of sustained efforts to disrupt terrorist networks, remove them from the battlefield and deny the terrorists any safe haven within Nigeria,” Mr Uba said.

He added that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would continue operations aimed at protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that terrorists threatening communities and national stability would be tracked and eliminated.

“There will be no safe haven for all terrorists anywhere in Nigeria,” he stated.