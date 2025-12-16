The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Livestock and Animal Husbandry, Shehu Umar Buba (APC, Bauchi South), has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, describing his passing as a profound loss to the nation and the judiciary.

In a statement on Tuesday, Senator Buba commiserated with the family of the late jurist, the Nigerian judiciary, the government, and the people of Bauchi State, noting that Justice Muhammad’s death has left a significant void in Nigeria’s legal system.

The senator, whose constituency overlaps with the late CJN’s area of origin, said constituents were consoled by Justice Muhammad’s enduring legacy of hard work, honesty, and dedication to public service.

He described the former Chief Justice as a distinguished jurist whose tenure was marked by an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, judicial independence, and the fair administration of justice.

“His keen intellect and compassionate demeanour earned him the respect of judges, lawyers, and citizens alike, and his contributions have indelibly shaped Nigeria’s legal landscape,” the statement said.

Justice Muhammad, a native of Bauchi State, was called to the Bar in 1981 and rose steadily through the judicial ranks.

He served as a Judge of the Bauchi State Sharia Court of Appeal, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, and later of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 2006 to 2022.

He was appointed Chief Justice of Nigeria in 2019 and served until his resignation in June 2022 on grounds of ill health.

Justice Tanko Muhammad died in the early hours of Tuesday, December 16, 2025, a few weeks before his 72nd birthday.

Senator Buba extended his condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian judiciary, and the immediate family of the late jurist, praying that Almighty Allah grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.