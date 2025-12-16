The Senate confirmed the appointment of three non-career ambassadorial nominees on Tuesday.

Those confirmed are Kayode Are (Ogun State), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa State), and Ayodele Oke (Oyo State).

The nominees were confirmed after considering the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which was presented during the plenary session by its chairman, Sani Bello.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation after lawmakers cleared the nominees through a voice vote at the Committee of the Whole.

Presenting the committee’s report, Mr Bello, who represents Niger North Senatorial District, said the committee had screened the nominees and found them qualified, having demonstrated the capacity to serve.

He urged the senators to support the confirmation of the nominees.

Thereafter, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion for the upper chamber to dissolve into the Committee of the Whole to consider the nominees.

No senator raised any objection when the confirmation was put to a vote at the Committee of the Whole.

After consideration by the Committee of the Whole, the Senate returned to plenary, where Mr Akpabio subjected the confirmation to a final voice vote. A majority of senators again supported the approval.

The Senate president subsequently urged the nominees to discharge their duties with diligence and patriotism. He expressed optimism that the nominees would represent Nigeria well in any country to which they’re posted.

The nominees were the first set of ambassadorial appointments forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu on 26 November for confirmation.

President Tinubu later transmitted an additional list of 65 nominees for ambassadorial positions, urging the Senate to expedite their screening and confirmation in line with Sections 171(1), (2), and (4) of the 1999 Constitution.

Of the additional nominees, 34 were nominated as career ambassadors and high commissioners, while 31 were listed as non-career ambassadors and high commissioners.

The nominees include former governors, former lawmakers, a serving senator, and other prominent personalities. They were screened by the Foreign Affairs Committee last week.