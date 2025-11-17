A physical fight between two popular Nigerian internet personalities, Martin Vincent Ose, known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), and Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, widely known as Mr Jollof, forced United Nigeria Airlines to deboard both men from one of its flights on Monday.

The incident occurred onboard Flight UNO523 during boarding at the Asaba International Airport, Delta State.

A short video circulating on Facebook showed the two men exchanging words before the situation escalated into a brawl.

In the footage, VDM is heard saying: “Wallai, I go slap you now!”

Seconds later, the pair engaged in a physical confrontation as confused passengers attempted to intervene.

A voice in the clip could be heard saying: “VDM, why now?

Airline confirms incident

United Nigeria Airlines confirmed the development on Monday in a statement issued by the airline’s spokesperson, Chibuike Uloka.

Mr Uloka said its crew acted in line with standard global aviation safety protocols to de-escalate the situation.

“In full compliance with global aviation and safety protocols, our crew responded immediately and professionally to de-escalate the situation,” the airline said.

According to the statement, both passengers were removed from the aircraft and handed over to airport security.

“Both passengers were deboarded without delay to ensure the safety, comfort, and security of all other passengers and crew members. They were subsequently handed over to airport security for further investigation.”

The airline added that the flight later departed without the involved passengers and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy for disruptive behaviour.

NCAA confirms monitoring and further action

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, confirmed that the matter is now under review by aviation authorities.

Reacting to a postpost on X about the incident, Mr Achimugu clarified that while online reactions suggested instant prosecution or punishment, aviation enforcement follows due process.

“It does not happen at the exact moment the incident occurs. First, aviation security must deboard and arrest both passengers and take them to an investigation room. After questioning, a decision is made to prosecute. Prosecution is not instant,” he explained.

He added that while an airline may later place unruly passengers on a no-fly list, such sanctions follow internal decision-making, documentation, and regulatory communication—not on-the-spot enforcement.

Mr Achimugu said the NCAA has already directed its officers in Asaba to file a full and factual report.

“Our officers in Asaba have been tasked to find and report the exact actions taken by aviation security, the pilot, and other personnel. This may go beyond just the two passengers.”

He said the investigation will determine critical details, including:

Mr Achimugu also clarified the legal boundaries of the aviation regulator.

“The NCAA does not have prosecutorial powers. As with previous cases, the Authority will advise the airline to blacklist the passengers and write to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police for prosecution.”

He added that consequences would follow once the process was concluded.

“Action will be taken,” Mr Achimugu said.