The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, on Tuesday, moved to Benue, in a strategic move to address the incessant killing of innocent villagers by suspected herders and militia groups in the state.

A source at the Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday that the COAS was concerned about the killings of innocent citizens and the displacement of families from their homes in the state.

NAN learnt that Mr Oluyede, an army general, accompanied by Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and other top officers at the army headquarters, is moving to the state for assessment of the security situation.

The source disclosed that the COAS had also ordered more deployment of troops and logistics to the state to hunt down the armed groups terrorising the people of Benue.

“While in Benue State, the COAS is expected to hold strategic meetings with all operational and unit commanders to brainstorm on the way forward as well as review the ongoing operations with a view to ending the massacre.

“He is also expected to visit troops’ locations and operational bases in the state to interact with troops and boost their morale and fighting spirit.

“The COAS is also expected to visit villages that have been attacked and reassure residents of their safety and the resolve of the Nigerian Army to protect lives and property of law-abiding citizens.

“General Oluyede, while in the state, will personally lead troops in the operation in the battle front,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there has been an increase in cases of killings in Benue by suspected herdsmen, which has become a source of concern to many.

Some of the recent cases in the state include the attack on a reverend father, Solomon Atongo, on 24 May while on his way from Makurdi to Naka, the headquarters of Gwer-East Local Government Area.

The attackers left him for dead, but he survived.

On 29 May, Agan Community in Makurdi was attacked in broad daylight, resulting in multiple fatalities.

On Sunday, 1 June, Naka, the Gwer West Local Government headquarters, and Edikwu-Ankpali community in Apa Local Government Area were attacked, resulting in several fatalities.

Also reported was the attack on other communities including Tse-Antswam in Naka town by suspected herdsmen, which left 17 people dead and many others missing or displaced.

Similarly, Edikwu and Ankpali communities in Apa Local Government Area were attacked, resulting in 16 confirmed deaths and many others missing.

The visit of the COAS to the state and the rejigging of operations are expected to lead to the restoration of normalcy to troubled areas in the state.

(NAN)

