President Bola Tinubu on Friday addressed military and other security personnel in Katsina State, directing the men and women in uniform to eliminate all terrorists and their foreign collaborators without delay.

In a charged speech delivered upon his arrival in Katsina, Mr Tinubu said the insurgency has gone on for too long in Nigeria, and promised to support the military with advanced weaponry and improved welfare to root out the terrorists.

“Let the enemies of Nigeria know — their time is up,” Mr Tinubu told security operatives who gathered to receive their commander-in-chief.

He added: “The threats of terrorism, banditry, and insurgency have persisted for too long. Nigerians are counting on us — and on you — to end this menace and reclaim every inch of our territory.”

The president spoke as troops mounted a guard of honour and cheered him repeatedly.

He vowed that Nigeria would not bow to the treachery of the terrorists and their foreign collaborators.

“To those who seek to destabilise our nation, be they domestic collaborators or foreign agents — hear this: Nigeria will not bow. Not to fear. Not to terror. Not to treachery. You, the Nigerian military, are the spearhead of this fight,” he said.

Visit amidst renewed violence

Mr Tinubu’s two-day official visit to the state comes amidst a resurgence of violence across the northern part of the country. Over the past couple of months, insurgents in the North-East have intensified attacks using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), while there has been an increase in killings in Plateau and Benue states.

The deterioration in security peaked while the President was out of the country, prompting stern criticism from opposition figures. Upon his return, Mr Tinubu held an emergency meeting with security chiefs, demanding that “enough is enough”.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the President’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said the President would meet with key stakeholders to review the security situation in the state.

We will equip you with advanced equipment

Speaking to the servicemen and women, Mr Tinubu said the government is committed to improving welfare to support them in defeating the insurgents.

“Let me be clear: the Federal Government stands firmly behind you. As your Commander-in-Chief, I am fully aware of the challenges you face. We are taking bold steps to equip you with advanced equipment, superior intelligence, and robust logistical support — not only to defend this nation but to dominate and defeat every adversary,” Mr Tinubu said.

Mr Tinubu also told the personnel that the government has commenced the process for the payment of improved remuneration and promised better housing, health insurance, and family support for them.

He noted that the government was also committed to the prompt payment of allowances for the men and women at the war front.

“Your welfare is my top priority. We are committed to ensuring your families are safe, your allowances are paid promptly, your healthcare is guaranteed, and your dignity upheld. Housing programmes, family support systems, insurance coverage, and improved remuneration are being implemented without delay,” Mr Tinubu said.

Poor welfare and inadequate equipment have often been highlighted as major impediments to the fight against insurgents and other criminals. PREMIUM TIMES had reported how some officers staged a protest at a barracks in Sokoto over poor living conditions.

This poor state of the military persists despite the annual increase in defence expenditure over more than a decade of fighting insurgents.

President Tinubu, in the 2025 budget, allocated an additional ₦200 billion for the construction of barracks for the military.

Meanwhile, this is the President’s first official working visit to Katsina since he assumed office.

Presidency sources said Mr Tinubu’s key mission to Katsina was to address troops directly rather than through their top officers.

“He has been looking for opportunities to charge the troops in the frontlines up and boost their morale,” one official said. “I can tell you that he achieved that today.”

BELOW IS THE SPEECH PRESIDENT TINUBU DELIVERED TO TROOPS IN KATSINA

SPEECH BY PRESIDENT AND COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU GCFR, TO NIGERIAN

ARMED FORCES TROOPS DURING HIS OFFICIAL VISIT TO FRONTLINE TROOPS IN KATSINA ON 2 MAY 2025

Protocol

My Gallant Officers, Brave Soldiers, and Defenders of Our Great Nation,

HOW IS THE MORALE?

ARE WE GOOD TO GO?

ARE WE MOTIVATED?

I stand before you today not just as your President and Commander-in-Chief, but as a fellow patriot, deeply humbled by your courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the peace, security, and sovereignty of our great nation. You are the shield of Nigeria, the brave sons and daughters who stand between our people and the forces of terror. Every inch of ground you hold, every terrorist you neutralise, and every community you secure is a victory for justice, freedom, and the future of our children.

The fight you are waging here in Katsina and across the country is not just a battle for territory; it is a battle for the soul of Nigeria. Your resilience in the face of danger inspires the entire nation. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed.

You have left behind your families and the comforts of civilian life to wear the uniform of honour and duty. You face danger not for wealth or recognition, but for the love of our dear country. That, my brothers and sisters in uniform, is the highest form of patriotism. You are the silent guardians of our democracy, and I salute you.

Let me be clear: the Federal Government stands firmly behind you. As your Commander-in-Chief, I am fully aware of the challenges you face. We are taking bold steps to equip you with advanced equipment, superior intelligence, and robust logistical support not only to defend this nation but to dominate and defeat every adversary.

But it is not just about weapons. Your welfare is my top priority. We are committed to ensuring your families are safe, your allowances are paid promptly, your healthcare is guaranteed, and your dignity upheld. Housing programmess, family support systems, insurance coverage, and improved remuneration are being implemented without delay.

My dear soldiers, this is a defining moment in our history. The threats of terrorism, banditry, and insurgency have persisted for too long. Nigerians are counting on us and on you to end this menace and reclaim every inch of our territory.

Let me hear you loudly: Are you ready? Are you committed to ending this insecurity once and for all?

Let your resolve echo through every valley and forest. Let the enemies of Nigeria know—their time is up. This war will not be won by weapons alone but by your will to stand, resist, fight, and triumph. As your President, I will match your courage with action, investment, and unwavering support.

To those who seek to destabilise our nation, be they domestic collaborators or foreign agents—hear this: Nigeria will not bow.

Not to fear. Not to terror. Not to treachery. You, the Nigerian military, are the spearhead of this fight. With your valour and discipline, peace shall prevail. Stand tall. Be proud. Nigeria depends on you, and I am with you—today, tomorrow, and always.

Stay strong. Stay focused. For God and country.

May God bless you. May God bless the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Long live the Armed Forces! Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria! Thank you.

