The Nigerian Army has said it has commenced investigation into the protest staged by some of its personnel detained in its Sokoto barracks.

The army said this in a statement on X by its spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, a major general, on Saturday.

An audio visual footage of soldiers protesting overcrowded cells and poor feeding in its Sokoto barracks went viral earlier on Saturday.

Mr Nwachukwu described the protest as unfortunate and embarassing to the sound administration efforts of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, a lieutenant general.

He said in line with the leadership style of the COAS, the Service had instituted an appropriate investigation into the incident to determine whether it was an isolated or widespread situation in similar detention facilities.

He said the army would not shy away from appropriately sanctioning the soldiers involved in the unruly behaviour in its Sokoto detention facility for failing to exhaust all available options to channel their complaints to the appropriate authorities.

He added that if it was discovered its authorities did not do what they were supposed to do, necessary administrative actions would be taken against anyone found to have failed to discharge his/her duties effectively.

Read the full statement:

NIGERIAN ARMY’S RESPONSE TO VIRAL AUDIO VISUAL FOOTAGE OF SOLDIERS PROTESTING OVERCROWDED CELLS, POOR FEEDING

The Army Headquarters has taken note of a report and audiovisual recording circulating on social media produced by some of its personnel held in custody at the 8 Division Garrison detention facility.

While the Service is mindful of its subjective oversight engagements by statutory bodies, it remains primarily a responsible, self-regulating professional body. As such, the Service remains committed to ensuring that everyone, even those found guilty of aiding terrorists, kidnappers, and bandits, and are awaiting confirmation of their sentencing, as it has been discovered in the Sokoto case is accorded a relatively decent life until their judgment is confirmed and executed. This commitment underscores the NA’s dedication to upholding professional standards and maintaining a just and fair system.

The NA appreciates all Nigerians for their concern and support as well as pledge to remain focused on its drive to defeating security challenges facing the nation in conjunction with sister services and other security agencies.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Major General

Director Army Public Relations

11 May

