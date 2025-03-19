The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) has advised President Bola Tinubu to reverse the state of emergency declared in Rivers State.

The Chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, described the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers as unconstitutional.

Mr Mohammed stated that it was illegal and unacceptable for the president to suspend democratically elected officials of a state.

“The PDPGF has noted with concern the suspension of democratically elected officials in Rivers by the president. We state categorically that this is a threat to democracy.

“This is a premeditated attack on Rivers, the PDP and other opposition parties in the country. It is a great threat to democracy, and an ill wind that will blow no one any good.

“It is a dangerous course of action that will not only endanger our hard earned democracy, but deepen crisis in the country, ” the statement read in parts.

The PDPGF chairman further said that the president’s action would exacerbate the crises in the nation, deepen mistrust, elevate security threats, and destroy the economy.

Fubara’s removal undemocratic – Peter Obi

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has described the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State as undemocratic.

In a reaction on his X handle on Wednesday, Mr Obi said that the action was against the rule of law, and capable of undermining Nigeria’s democracy.

Hei said that it was grossly unconstitutional to remove a serving governor of a state through a unilateral declaration of state of emergency.

He said that the situation was capable of undoing the progress the country had made in the past 26 years of its democratic journey.

“The situation in Rivers does not justify such an extreme measure, it is also a biased interpretation of Section 305(1) of the 1999 constitution.

“A state of emergency does not mean that an elected governor can be removed unilaterally.

“The decision does not align with democratic norms and good governance. It appears to be a predetermined action serving specific interests rather than the collective good of Rivers people and Nigeria.

“This action constitutes an unconstitutional overreach, setting a dangerous precedent that threatens democracy, the rule of law, and the separation of powers,” he said.

Mr Obi urged the National Assembly and all stakeholders not to allow the decision to stand in the interest of democracy and the wellbeing of Rivers people.

(NAN)

