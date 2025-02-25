The police have arrested a 25-year-old resident of Nadabo village in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi for the fatal stabbing of her husband.
The woman, identified only as Salamotu by the police, is accused of killing her husband during a dispute over her daughter from a previous marriage.
Ahmed Wakil, the police’s spokesperson in Bauchi, disclosed this to journalists in Bauchi on Monday.
He said preliminary investigations suggest the couple had been struggling with marital issues, mainly concerning the custody of Salamatu’s six-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.
|
“Although initial discussions with Salamatu’s family seemed to support bringing the child into their home, the husband’s subsequent refusal reportedly heightened tensions within the household,” Mr Wakil stated.
The situation escalated fatally when, during a heated argument, the wife allegedly grabbed a knife from their bedroom.
According to Mr Wakil, this led to the tragic incident.
READ ALSO: Police investigate death of Nigerian footballer Abubakar Lawal in Uganda
“Detectives from the Bununu Police Divisional Headquarters responded swiftly to a distress call. They evacuated the victim to the Cottage Hospital in Bununu for urgent medical attention.
“Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the husband was pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained,” Mr Wakil added.
He said the state commissioner of police, Auwal Musa, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the incident for legal action.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999