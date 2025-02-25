The police have arrested a 25-year-old resident of Nadabo village in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi for the fatal stabbing of her husband.

The woman, identified only as Salamotu by the police, is accused of killing her husband during a dispute over her daughter from a previous marriage.

Ahmed Wakil, the police’s spokesperson in Bauchi, disclosed this to journalists in Bauchi on Monday.

He said preliminary investigations suggest the couple had been struggling with marital issues, mainly concerning the custody of Salamatu’s six-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

“Although initial discussions with Salamatu’s family seemed to support bringing the child into their home, the husband’s subsequent refusal reportedly heightened tensions within the household,” Mr Wakil stated.

The situation escalated fatally when, during a heated argument, the wife allegedly grabbed a knife from their bedroom.

According to Mr Wakil, this led to the tragic incident.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

READ ALSO: Police investigate death of Nigerian footballer Abubakar Lawal in Uganda

“Detectives from the Bununu Police Divisional Headquarters responded swiftly to a distress call. They evacuated the victim to the Cottage Hospital in Bununu for urgent medical attention.

“Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the husband was pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained,” Mr Wakil added.

He said the state commissioner of police, Auwal Musa, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the incident for legal action.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

