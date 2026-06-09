The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially rebutted the claims made by Iyabo Obasanjo, a professor of Epidemiology and former Senator representing Ogun Central district in her resignation letter from the party. The ruling party insisted that she was treated fairly and afforded the same opportunities as every other aspirant during her brief stay in the party.

Ms Obasanjo, in a letter dated 31 May 2026, cited alleged disrespect, intimidation of supporters, and other concerns as reasons for her decision to leave the APC.

Reacting to the development, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Femi Nuberu, said the APC remains committed to the principles of democracy and freedom of association, noting that every member has the right to make personal political choices.

Mr Nuberu recalled that the party welcomed Ms Obasanjo into its fold from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) just a few weeks before the commencement of the governorship primary election and ensured a level playing field for all aspirants throughout the process.

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According to him, the exercise eventually produced a consensus candidate—an arrangement which Ms Obasanjo publicly acknowledged and pledged to support in the interest of party unity, inclusiveness, and the aspiration of a section of the state that had not previously produced a governor.

The party described several assertions contained in her resignation letter as inconsistent with the realities of her experience in the APC, maintaining that she enjoyed the same rights, privileges and opportunities available to every other aspirant and that the process remained transparent, inclusive and free from discrimination or intimidation.

While respecting Ms Obasanjo’s right to make personal political choices, the APC noted that her decision to leave the party barely weeks after joining it reinforces the perception that her membership was tied principally to the pursuit of the party’s governorship ticket rather than a long-term commitment to its ideals and objectives.

The party observed that Ms Obasanjo was welcomed into the APC shortly before the governorship primary process and was accorded all the rights, privileges and opportunities available to every other aspirant. It therefore found it difficult to justify allegations of exclusion, intimidation or unfair treatment.

The APC further noted that many respected leaders and aspirants who did not secure their desired outcomes during the party’s internal processes have remained loyal and supportive of the party, placing collective interest above personal ambition and continuing to work for its growth and electoral success.

According to the party, politics thrives on loyalty, patience, sacrifice and commitment to shared ideals. It stated that democratic contests inevitably produce winners and losers, but true party faithful are distinguished by their willingness to remain committed to the collective cause irrespective of personal outcomes.

The APC stated that politics is founded on collective ideals, shared aspirations and commitment to democratic processes rather than the pursuit of personal ambitions. It added that many party leaders and aspirants who did not secure their desired outcomes have remained loyal to the party and continue to work for its growth and success.

The party further stated that it was difficult to reconcile claims of unmet conditions and grievances with the fact that its internal processes, including aspects of the governorship primary, were still ongoing at the time of her resignation.

While respecting Ms Obasanjo’s right to associate with any political platform of her choice, the APC wished her well in her future political endeavours and reaffirmed its commitment to unity, inclusiveness, and the continued growth and success of the party in Ogun State.

In a resignation letter dated May 31 and addressed to the Ogun State APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, Obasanjo faulted the process that produced Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 election. The daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, cited what she described as persistent disrespect, rejection and maltreatment by the APC leadership.

Ms Obasanjo alleged that the consensus arrangement adopted by the party fell short of its established guidelines and excluded her from the consultation process despite her participation in the governorship nomination contest.

According to the US-based professor, her supporters were violently prevented from entering the venue where Mr Adeola was pronounced as the consensus candidate. She added that despite her efforts in mobilising support for the party across the state, she was not accorded due recognition.