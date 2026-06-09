Peggy Ovire, the estranged wife of actor Freddie Leonard, has publicly accused him of delaying their ongoing divorce proceedings and made allegations about circumstances she claims contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

The actress made the claims in a series of posts shared on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

According to Ovire, Leonard was the one who initially sought the dissolution of their marriage.

In one of the posts, she urged the actor to attend a scheduled customary court sitting, alleging that he failed to appear after being served court documents.

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“Please don’t avoid coming to the customary court on 23 June for the second time. You said you wanted a divorce, yet you didn’t show up when you were served,” she wrote.

She further stated that she intended to proceed with the divorce process and urged Leonard not to miss the next court date.

Additional allegations

Beyond the divorce proceedings, Ovire also made allegations about Leonard’s relationship with another woman.

The actress alleged that Leonard was involved with a married woman and claimed she became aware of the situation during their marriage.

She further alleged that when she confronted him about the relationship, he denied any romantic involvement and described the woman as a friend.

According to Ovire, the alleged relationship contributed to the collapse of their marriage.

The actress also claimed that Leonard publicly praised the woman while privately making disparaging remarks about her.

PREMIUM TIMES has not independently verified Ovire’s allegations.

Relationship

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that Ovire and Leonard’s relationship became public in 2015 when reports emerged that they were dating, although the actress denied the reports at the time.

The couple eventually married in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Warri, Delta State, in November 2022.

Their wedding was attended by family members, friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry.

Response

As of press time, Leonard had not publicly responded to Ovire’s allegations.

A review of his social media pages showed that the actor was promoting his recently released movie, “Stolen Miracle.”

Reactions

The actress’s posts generated reactions across social media, with some users expressing sympathy for the couple and others urging both parties to handle their marital dispute privately.

Others called for restraint, noting that the allegations remain unproven and that Leonard has yet to respond publicly.

Below are some of the comments.