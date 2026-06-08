‎The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has reiterated that his administration is ready to partner with individuals and organisations that share its passion for educational advancement.

The governor said that he believes ‘’that investing in young minds is one of the surest ways to secure lasting peace, prosperity, and development.’’

Mr Uba Sani made the remarks at the commissioning of a facility established by the Christian Academy Management in Kaduna at the weekend. He was represented by the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Kaduna State, James Kanyip.

‎He ‎ reminded the people that the commissioning celebrates hope, opportunity, and transformation, adding that it ‘’ represents a collective commitment to investing in the future of our children and strengthening the foundations of our society through education.’’

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Governor Uba Sani maintained that ‘’education remains one of the most powerful tools for personal and human capital development and societal progress.’’

‘’ Every classroom built creates opportunities for learning. Every child educated strengthens our communities. Every investment in education contributes to a more prosperous future for our state and nation,’’ he added.

The governor said that his administration ‘’places a premium on education because sustainable development begins with an educated and empowered population.’’

He added: “Since assuming office, His Excellency has pursued policies and programmes aimed at improving educational infrastructure, expanding access to learning opportunities, and promoting quality education across Kaduna State.

‎’’Our goal is clear: to make education accessible, affordable, and equitable for every child. This vision continues to guide government interventions across the sector”.

‎Mr Uba Sani stressed that the task of educating children cannot be left to government alone. “Meaningful progress requires collaboration among government, communities, faith-based organizations, and private institutions. This is why we greatly value initiatives such as this one,’’ he maintained.

‎‎According to him, the significance of the facility goes beyond Ungwan Bulus and Sabon Tasha communities because ‘’it will serve as a centre for learning, character formation, and leadership development.’’

He emphasised that it ‘’ will help nurture young minds and equip them with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to become productive citizens and future leaders.’’

‎While commending the Christian Academy Management for its laudable contribution to the educational sector, he noted that the ‘’ investment demonstrates a clear understanding that education is not only a social responsibility but also a strategic investment in human capital development.’’

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