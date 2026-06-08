I cannot think of anyone else who is more deserving of that title and revered position than Senator Yari and my prayer is that God will guide, lead and protect our new Marafan, and cause him to build on the great and noble legacy that his predecessor in office has established… Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi provided strong and decisive leadership for us all and more than any other political leader in our history, he cemented the strong relationship and unbreakable bridge that exists between the people of the North and the South-West of Nigeria.

One of the greatest leaders, elder statesmen and politicians that Nigeria ever had was Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi (OFR), the Marafan Sokoto.

He was a respected lawyer and a highly acclaimed and eagle-eyed police officer, who in 1979, during the administration of President Shehu Shagari, was appointed as the head of the now defunct Nigerian Security Organisation (NSO), Nigeria’s premier and dreaded intelligence agency.

He was the father and founder of Nigeria’s three-tier Intelligence agencies of the State Security Service (SSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI). And these agencies were all established as a consequence of the recommendations of the committee that he headed under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida.

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He was also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the now defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in 1992, and he lost the nomination by a very narrow margin to Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, the Madakin Fika and former minister of Finance, Agriculture and Industry respectively in the government of President Shehu Shagari.

I had the distinct honour and privilege of being very close to Marafan and was more like a son to him, rather than just a political mentee or protégée.

He brought me into politics in 1990, after my late and beloved father, Chief Remilekun Fani-Kayode, the former deputy premier of the old Western Region, the former regional minister of Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs and the Balogun of Ife, handed me over to him and the Babangida regime lifted the ban on politics.

Marafan, his right hand man, the late and brilliant lawyer and former National Chairman of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Dr Hameed Kusamotu and General Halilu Akilu, the head of Military Intelligence in General Babangida’s government, taught me, led me, guided me and protected me for all those years and in 1992, I was appointed not just as Marafan’s special assistant during the presidential campaign but also the official spokesman of Choice ’92, his presidential campaign organisation.

It was and remains the greatest honour of my life.

Sadly Marafan passed on ten years ago in 2016 and his title, which is undoubtedly the most reverred and respected in the Caliphate, remained vacant for a number of years.

It gladdened my heart that in 2024 the title was finally conferred by His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, on my friend and brother Senator Abdul Aziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara State, who was not only very close to the late Marafan and indeed was one of his most treasured and closest protégées, but who is also married to his daughter.

I cannot think of anyone else who is more deserving of that title and revered position than Senator Yari and my prayer is that God will guide, lead and protect our new Marafan, and cause him to build on the great and noble legacy that his predecessor in office has established.

Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi provided strong and decisive leadership for us all and more than any other political leader in our history, he cemented the strong relationship and unbreakable bridge that exists between the people of the North and the South-West of Nigeria.

He knew that this was the key to our national unity and stability and he worked hard to build that bridge and establish that strong bond, which exists till today.

For this and so much more, he was loved by all and I have little doubt that Senator Abdul Aziz Yari will continue the great work that he started and achieve the same.

As Sadaukin Shinkafi, a traditional title which was bestowed upon me in 2020 by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Mohammed Makwase, and which I cherish deeply, I wish our new Marafan all the best and he can always rely on my friendship and support.

Ours is no longer a political association as members of the same political party, but it is now one of family and legacy, which is enshrined and entrenched in the traditional institution of the Caliphate.

I wish you the very best my brother and each time you speak and do all that you do it brings back fond memories of our father, the late Marafan who we both loved so much.

I wish you well in this great calling and indeed all of your future endeavours.

God bless you and the people, leaders and traditional rulers of Zamfara State and God bless our beloved nation Nigeria.

Shalom.

Femi Fani-Kayode is a former minister of Aviation, a former minister of Culture and Tourism, a former senior special assistant to President Olusegun Obasanjo on Public Affairs, an ambassador-designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sadaukin Shinkafi, the Wakilin Doka Potiskum, the Aare Ajagunla of Otun Ekiti, the Otunba of Joga Orile and a legal practitioner.