In a bold move to redefine digital banking and reward financial consistency, Dash Microfinance Bank has officially announced the launch of Dash Quest, an innovative, engagement program designed exclusively for new and existing users.

Under the new initiative, every single user who downloads the Dash app and signs up will instantly see a locked ₦30,000 Reward Balance sitting in their profile. Users can then unlock and claim this money simply by doing what they do every day: transacting.

How Dash Quest Works

Dash Quest turns everyday banking into a rewarding daily challenge. The mechanics are simple, transparent, and designed to put money back into the pockets of Nigerians:

● The Instant Bonus: Sign up on the Dash app and immediately receive a ₦30,000 reward.

● Daily Streaks: Unlock portions of the cash prize by performing daily transactions on the app.

● Multiplier Effect: The more types of transactions a user completes in a single day, the faster they unlock their cash.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Every Action Counts: Whether it is sending money to family, paying for electricity bills, buying airtime, topping up data, or using any of Dash Microfinance Bank’s secure in-app services, every single transaction counts toward unlocking the ₦30,000 fund.

Empowering Nigerians Through Consistent Banking

Speaking on the launch, the CEO/MD Rotimi Awofisibi emphasized that Dash Quest is more than just a promotional giveaway, it is an initiative aimed at building healthy, consistent financial habits.

“We wanted to move away from traditional, rigid banking models and offer something truly engaging,” Rotimi stated. “With Dash Quest, we are actively rewarding our users for choosing us as their daily financial partner. Every utility bill paid or fund transfer made brings them one step closer to fully unlocking their ₦30,000 reward.”

Why Choose Dash Microfinance Bank?

Beyond the Dash Quest challenge, the Dash mobile app offers a seamless, secure, and ultra-fast banking experience tailored to the modern lifestyle:

● Zero Hidden Fees: Transparent banking with no surprise charges.

● Bulletproof Security: Advanced encryption and safety protocols licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

● All-in-One Hub: From seamless fund transfers to instant bill payments and airtime top-ups, everything is managed in one place.

How to Get Started

1. Download: Search for the “Dash” banking app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

2. Register: Create an account in under two minutes using basic details.

3. Activate: Instantly view your locked ₦30,000 balance and start transacting daily to claim your rewards.

The Dash Quest program is officially live. Download the app today and start turning your daily transactions into real cash.

About Dash Microfinance Bank

Dash Microfinance Bank is a leading, customer-centric digital financial institution committed to providing safe, affordable, and innovative financial services to Nigerians. Fully licensed and regulated, Dash leverages cutting-edge technology to make everyday banking effortless, rewarding, and accessible to all.