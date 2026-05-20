The Zamfara State Government has treated 6,842 surgical and medical cases through its comprehensive, free, modified medical outreach programme.

The free medical treatment programme began in August 2023 and was provided at Yariman Bakura Special Hospital, General Hospital Gusau, Eye Centre Gusau, and Farida Hospital.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that phases 015, 016, and 017 of the Modified Medical Outreach were held from Friday, 1st to Sunday, 17 May 2026.

The statement added that the programme provided medical services for cataract surgeries, groin swellings such as hernias and hydroceles, repairs of vesicovaginal fistulas, and health education.

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The statement read in parts: “The Zamfara State Government’s Special Modified Medical Outreach is part of Governor Dauda Lawal’s resolve to address identified serious medical cases to enhance the health and well-being of the people of Zamfara.

“The modified outreach offers free medical treatment for people suffering from common surgical conditions such as cataracts, hernias, hydroceles, and vesicovaginal fistula repairs.

“Besides medical assistance, the program educates citizens about the importance of maintaining good health and wellness. This initiative is a positive step towards improving the community’s overall health and well-being.”

The Modified Medical Outreach has treated surgical and medical cases through tele-screening, providing specialist care to patients in rural and semi-urban areas across 14 local government areas in the State.

“The 17 phases conducted so far encompass 5,282 surgical cases and 1,200 medical cases, covering Seropositive Cases, Groin Swellings & Lumps/Special, Cataract Extraction, VVF Special/UV prolapse, and other Special and General Surgeries.

“The state government will continue to provide such medical assistance in identified special cases for the benefit of the vulnerable people of the state.”