Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former member of the House of Representatives, Abba Anas Adamu, describing his passing as a loss to Jigawa State and the nation at large.

The governor stated this shortly after attending the funeral prayer of the late politician held in Kano on Tuesday, where he joined family members, political associates, friends, and sympathisers in praying for repose of the deceased’s soul.

Governor Namadi described the late Anas Adamu as a committed public servant who dedicated a significant part of his life to the service of his people and humanity.

The governor also said that the deceased played important roles in public service at different levels, including as a former member of the House of Representatives, former Chairman of Guri Local Government Area, former Commissioner in Jigawa State, and an accomplished academic.

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He said the late politician would particularly be remembered for his humility, commitment to democratic ideals, and contributions to the political development of Jigawa State.

Mr Namadi prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and give his family, friends, political associates, and the people of Jigawa State the strength to bear the painful loss.

The former member of the House of Representatives died while being held captive by bandits. He was abducted last Wednesday along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

A prominent chieftain of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Anas Adamu represented the Guri, Kiri-Kasamma, and Birniwa federal constituency of Jigawa State between 2007 and 2011.

He was travelling from Kano to Abuja for a political meeting when he was abducted and subsequently lost his life.