Governor Uba Sani has inaugurated the Kaduna State Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration(DDR), Peace and Security Committee, vowing to provide the political will for it to succeed.

The framework of the committee was facilitated by the Office of the National Security Adviser and the National Counter Terrorism Centre. The committee is the first to be inaugurated in the country,

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor recalled that ‘’not too long ago, Kaduna State stood at a precarious crossroads. Criminal elements; bandits, kidnappers, and other violent groups, had entrenched themselves across vast swathes of our territory.’’

‘’Our highways became theatres of fear, our rural communities lived under constant threat, and economic activity was severely constrained.

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‘’The Kaduna–Abuja corridor and the Birnin Gwari axis that were once vital artery of movement and commerce, became emblematic of insecurity,’’ the governor said.

Governor Sani pointed out that from the very outset, his administration had ‘’resolved that the challenge of insecurity would not be approached with resignation, but with clarity, courage, and innovation.’’

According to him, ‘’we understood that the complexity of the problem required more than a single lens. It demanded a balanced synthesis of kinetic and non-kinetic strategies; a comprehensive approach that addresses both the manifestations and the root causes of conflict.’’

‘’This conviction gave rise to what is now widely referred to as the Kaduna Peace Model,’’ he pointed out.

He disclosed that the model recognised that insecurity is often a symptom of deeper structural deficits, like poverty, exclusion, lack of education, and limited economic opportunity.

‘’In confronting these realities, we have combined robust security operations with deliberate investments in human development, dialogue, and community

engagement.

‘’Through enhanced collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser and the leadership of our Armed Forces, we strengthened operational capacity on the ground.

‘’Today, travellers once again move with confidence along previously perilous corridors, and economic activity has not only been restored but peaked,’’ he added.

According to the governor, his administration also recognised that force alone cannot secure lasting peace.

‘’It is in this context that we embraced dialogue; not as a concession, but as a strategic instrument of stability.

‘’Through sustained engagement with community leaders, traditional institutions, and even those willing to renounce violence, we began to rebuild trust where it had long been broken,’’ he maintained.

In her opening remarks, the Director, Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Abimbola Wonosikou, noted that the inauguration is a milestone toward sustainable peace, security, and development in Kaduna State and indeed Nigeria.

She noted that the National Counter Terrorism Centre had convened regional consultations in the six geo-political zones, in collaboration with United Kingdom Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (UK-SPRiNG) programme.

‘’These consultations identified shared priorities, regional differences, and lessons that should guide an integrated national DDR framework that is aligned with State-level needs, human rights-based, locally grounded, and nationally coherent.

‘’Part of the resolutions reached during these regional consultations is the need to set up the Institutional Framework and Coordination Mechanisms for DDR, Peace and Security in Nigeria.

‘’In line with this, every state is required to set up State-level DDR, Peace and Security Committees to serve as Delivery and Implementation Units.

‘’Therefore, the establishment of this Committee is not merely a bureaucratic exercise; it is a bold and practical step toward addressing the root causes of insecurity,’’ she disclosed.

Wonosikou argued that ‘’by removing arms from circulation, dismantling violent structures, and reintegrating affected individuals back into society, we are laying the foundation for reconciliation, healing, and long-term stability.’’

Earlier, the Technical Adviser, National DDR Framework Development and Harmonisation Process, Paul Nyulaku, emphasized the need for dialogue in resolving problems.

He noted that Governor Uba Sani’s reconciliatory effort ‘’is nationally applauded and the results are obvious, particularly with the peace initiatives across ethnic and religious divides.’’

While noting that Kaduna State is the first subnational to establish its DDR, Peace and Security Committee, he congratulated the Governor for his efforts.

‘’The recommendation for establishing the committee was a resolution reached at the North West DDR Regional Consultation. It also provided insight for the development of the National DDR Framework which is awaiting approval,’’ he added.

Mr Nyulaku disclosed that the framework has 17 pillars, notably Political Dialogue and Negotiation, adding that ‘’it lays out how these processes can be implemented.’’

According to him, his team has also developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), tools and templates that the Committee will make use of, adding that ‘’we will continue to provide the needed technical assistance needed for the committee to succeed.’’