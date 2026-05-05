Wole, your deeds in the past six decades have spoken eloquently for you. You have become an open book to be read, understood and imbibed by younger generations who yearn for greatness. My wish is to urge you not to relent in your efforts to salvage the society by continue bringing succour to the people.

Our deeds determine us, as much as we determine our deeds. – George Elliot

Wole is a personable being any decent person would be loved to associate with. In terms of age difference and according to Yoruba protocols and code of ethics, I believe I am not qualified to write this synopsis about his intimidating credentials of a life of service, sacrifice, perseverance and humanity in the past six decades. However, considering our ‘cult-like” bond from childhood to adolescence, through adulthood to this stage of life, I can authoritatively state that I am no less qualified to express my thoughts on how his deeds have shaped my life and those of the younger ones in a family whose breadwinner was cut down in his prime.

Arguably, Wole was born into a family that could afford/was affording “easy access to the good life” until the tragedy of 11th June, 1973 fell on the family. It is not an exaggeration to call it a communal tragedy, as we were informed, although we were too young then to comprehend the gravity of the misfortune that was to shape our lives and lead us to taking our destinies into our hands. By God’s design, he was the one first chosen to rise from the rubble, and redirect our lives.

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Rising from hopelessness to hopefulness, Wole methodically tied his load and focused on his life’s journey. He did not allow the travails of early life to prevent his present triumphs. No wonder, the sterling foundational academic performance that propelled his ambition to become a medical doctor, consequently yielded bountiful harvests. Today, he is an accomplished gynaecologist with intercontinental years of service to humanity.

Mama has a special place in Wole’s heart, as he got all the necessary maternal kindness and supports from her to achieve greatness. Interestingly, he cut his political teeth from Mama, who was a great mobiliser of men and women towards community development. She was a Women’s Leader of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria in the Irepodun Local Government of the old Oyo State, now Osun State, under the leadership of Chief Ayo Ojewumi. Her political association with the political elite of the dominant political tendency in the West was a huge encouragement towards our educational pursuit. It was an emotional moment for both Mama and Wole when he flew in from the Republic of Ireland in June 2005 to give Mama the last minute medical care for her convalescence, and he paid the historical due by moving Mama on a wheelchair before her final departure on 18 June 2005.

As a rounded character, he is endowed to function in different professional callings. He could have been in the humanities, law or management sciences. He chose the medical sciences for two principal reasons, namely: to advance the cause of his father to another level, moving it from where “the young man” abruptly stopped, and more importantly for economic reasons; not for his personal survival, but as an urgent intervention to get a job after university education, towards bringing up his younger siblings. As he opined, doctors would always get jobs in Nigeria: “I need to take this profession, in order to address the urgent educational needs of my young ones”

Looking back, at 60 Wole has fulfilled his self-imposed covenants with his family, community, profession and humanity. His silent philosophy of generosity would not permit me to name different professionals who have partaken in his wealth to achieve their present professional standings.

However, there are institutional endowments, self-sponsored by him for the benefits of his immediate constituency, among others. Worthy of note is Itesiwaju Summer School, with a free Summer Class for the students in Irepodun/Orolu/Osogbo/Olorunda Federal Constituency, Osun State, and this has been a yearly event since the year 2014.

Of particular importance is his unfathomable giving spirit to people with health challenges; his annual budget on health issues to people, far and near, is unbelievable. His is a life of service to the people. Of course, the self-sponsored educational and health endowments are in line with Benjamin Disraeli’s saying that, “The greatest good you can do for another is not just share your riches, but reveal to them their own”.

Yetunde has been a very great partner of Wole in this journey of life. She believes in his philosophy of service to the people. She fully stands with her husband to have a common front in giving back to the people. It would have been very difficult, if not impossible, for Wole to be relevant to his people without the unity of purpose of the spouse. The family has not laboured in vain, as the fruits of the union are already showing leadership traits and accomplishments.

Despite his humongous contributions to advancing the cause of humanity, he is wise enough to realise that the societal problems should better be addressed by governments at all levels that are constitutionally empowered to do so. He is not a person who is want of solution to societal issues, no wonder he threw his hat in the ring by joining and participating in one of the ruling political parties. His politics of ideas, honesty, integrity and performance is very strange to the powers that be who believe in exclusive appropriation of the commonwealth for their family needs. The character and content of politics in Nigeria is a major barricade that denied the people quality representation in the Green Chambers in 2015. I can only urge him not to be discouraged.

Wole, your deeds in the past six decades have spoken eloquently for you. You have become an open book to be read, understood and imbibed by younger generations who yearn for greatness. My wish is to urge you not to relent in your efforts to salvage the society by continue bringing succour to the people.

This is rolling out drums to celebrate my “father”, brother, confidant and soulmate by singing the melody of your childhood “…Omo Ikubolaje, ba le ni kan a lo’Lorun…..”

Lekan Alabi is a legal practitioner and consultant.