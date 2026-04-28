Xiaomi today officially unveiled REDMI A7 Pro in Nigeria, bringing anew standard for REDMI A series performance in 2026.

Featuring an immersive 6.9″ display, a massive 6000mAh battery with long-term durability, and the debut of Xiaomi Hyper OS 3 on REDMI A Series,¹REDMI A7 Pro combines essential functions with responsive performance for all-day connectivity and entertainment at an entry-level price point. In a Nigeria-exclusive offer, the all-new Redmi A7 Pro comes with a premium bundle worth up to ₦75,000—combining MTN data, Spotify Premium, extended warranty, screen protection, and meaningful everyday essentials such as cooking oil.

Featuring an enlarged 6.9″ display, REDMI A7 Pro delivers an enhanced viewing experience, whether scrolling through social media, watching videos, or browsing content. With a peak brightness of up to 800nits and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz,² the device ensures clear visuals even in bright outdoor conditions and seamless operation for smooth interaction.

With Wet Touch Technology 2.0, REDMI A7 Pro maintains precise and responsive control even when fingers are damp, oily, or soapy. Paired with triple TÜV Rheinlandeye-comfort certifications and DC dimming, the display ensures comfortable and immersive viewing throughout the day.

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Complementing its immersive display, REDMI A7 Pro packs a massive 6000mAh battery,³ delivering a worry-free experience with over two days of usage on a single charge.⁴ It powers up to 49 hours of calls, 35hours of video playback, or 77 hours of music⁵ — making it the perfect companion for long trips, binge-watching sessions, and non stop playlists. Built for long-term durability, the device features a 1000-cyclelong-life battery that retains over 80% of its capacity after 1,000charges,⁶ ensuring consistent, dependable power over time.

On the performance side, REDMI A7 Pro is powered by a robust octa-core processor and UFS 2.2 high-speed storage, delivering smooth, efficient handling of everyday tasks. With support for up to 8GB RAM expansion,⁷ the device further enhances responsiveness, ensuring reliable performance when it matters most.

Moreover, REDMI A7 Pro marks the first time Xiaomi Hyper OS debuts on the REDMI A Series, introducing the latest Xiaomi Hyper OS 3. With this upgrade, users benefit from intelligent, real-time assistance and intuitive search interactions via Google Gemini⁸ and Circle to Search with Google⁹. Xiaomi Hyper Island makes multitasking smoother and more efficient,¹ ⁰ while Xiaomi Interconnectivity enables seamless collaboration across Xiaomi devices,¹ ¹ bringing greater flexibility and convenience to everyday use.

On the imaging side, REDMI A7 Pro features a versatile camera experience with a 13 MP AI dual camera¹ ² and an enlarged sensor that increases light intake by 13% for brighter, clearer shots¹ ³. With HDR+, it captures vivid, well-balanced photos across a variety of lighting conditions. The 8MP front camera, with built-in beauty features, delivers natural-looking selfies, while night mode on both front and rear cameras ensures detailed, low-light shots — ideal for evening hangouts and city lights.

For creative editing, REDMI A7 Pro introduces AI Sky, which effortlessly enhances skies in your images regardless of weather conditions. Meanwhile, Document Mode turns the camera into a portable scanner, allowing for easy digitization of receipts, notes, or documents on the go.

Sporting a slim 8.15mm body for comfortable grip,⁵ REDMI A7 Pro features a sophisticated prismatic lens ring and four nature-inspired color options: Black, Mist Blue, Palm Green, and Sunset Orange.¹ ⁴ Designed for everyday practicality, it also features a range of versatile features, including 200% volume boost,¹ ⁵ a 3.5 mm headphone jack, side fingerprint unlock, and NFC,¹ ⁶ delivering enhanced convenience for daily use.

Price and Availability

REDMI A7 Pro is available in Black, Mist Blue, Palm Green, and Sunset Orange¹ ⁴, in 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB memory and storage configurations¹ ⁷ for ₦126,300 and 144,900 respectively.

Disclaimer

1. Availability of Xiaomi Hyper OS 3 features, apps, and services may vary depending on software version and phone model.

2. Refresh rate can be adjusted to up to 120Hz for supported apps.

3. 6000mAh refers to the typical value of REDMI A7 Pro’s battery capacity.

4. The DOU data is based on test results from Xiaomi Internal Labs, measured under a simulated, comprehensive battery life scenario reflecting light daily use (including typical smartphone activities such as home screen use, calls, music playback, gaming, social media, email, maps, video streaming, camera, browser, standby, etc.) Actual results may vary due to differences in the testing environment, software version, network conditions, and individual usage patterns.

5. Data obtained from Xiaomi Internal Labs. Actual results may vary.

6. Data refers to the battery retains 80% or more capacity after 1000charge cycles, tested by Xiaomi Internal Labs. Actual results may vary.

7. 4GB extended RAM is based on the 4GB RAM version. Configurations available may differ between different regions. Creating additional RAM will occupy a selected amount of ROM storage on your device. Memory extension is only available when there is enough storage space on your device. The actual extension of RAM storage capacity varies across different models.

8. Google and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC. Check responses. Set up required.

Compatibility and availability vary. 18+

9. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Available on select devices, and an internet connection is required. Works on compatible apps and surfaces. Results may vary depending on visual matches. Check responses for accuracy.

10. Works on compatible apps and surfaces. Availability of specific features and services may vary depending on software version, apps, regions, and device models. Please refer to actual use.

11. Xiaomi Interconnectivity features may vary by software version, device model, and compatibility. Some features require logging into the same Xiaomi account, with Bluetooth, WLAN, NFC, and “Settings-Interconnectivity” enabled.

12. The dual-camera system consists of one 13MP main camera and one auxiliary sensor.

13. Data obtained from Xiaomi Internal Labs and compared to REDMIA5.

14. Color options may vary by region.

15. Data tested by Xiaomi Internal Labs, 200% volume boost refers to16 levels of volume compared to 15 levels, and actual effects may vary due to software and scenarios. Please refer to the actual use.

16. NFC function may vary between different regions and markets.

17. Configurations available may differ between different regions. Available RAM and storage are less than the total memory due to the storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.