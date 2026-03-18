The World Health Organisation (WHO) says Africa still accounts for about 25 per cent of the global Tuberculosis (TB) burden, even as deaths and infections continue to decline across the region.

Data released by the health body ahead of the 2026 World TB Day show that 378,000 people died from TB in the WHO African Region in 2024, while 2.7 million people were newly infected within the same period.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Regional Director for Africa, Mohamed Janabi, described the figures as both alarming and instructive, noting that they highlight persistent gaps in diagnosis, treatment and funding.

Mr Janabi, however, said that despite the high burden, new data indicate notable improvements across the region over the past decade.

The data shows that between 2015 and 2024, TB deaths dropped by 46 per cent, while incidence declined by 28 per cent, reflecting expanded access to treatment and improved public health interventions.

Country-level data also show uneven but significant progress.

South Africa has already met the 2025 target for reducing TB incidence, while Mozambique, Tanzania, Togo and Zambia achieved a 75 per cent reduction in TB deaths.

WHO attributed these gains to strengthened national responses, increased adoption of effective treatment regimens, and growing community engagement.

World TB Day is commemorated on 24 March annually to raise awareness of TB and to mobilise efforts, including political commitment to resources and healthcare financing, towards TB elimination.

This year’s theme is “Yes! We can end TB”, with the slogan “Led by countries, powered by people.”

Treatment advances driving outcomes

The report highlighted rapid progress in the adoption of shorter and more effective treatment options, particularly for drug-resistant TB.

A six-month all-oral regimen, known as BPaLM, has recorded treatment success rates of over 85 per cent. The African region is leading globally in its rollout.

Between 2023 and 2024, the proportion of patients with drug-resistant TB receiving shorter regimens increased from almost zero to about 40 per cent—the fastest uptake recorded by any WHO region.

WHO said the scale-up of rapid diagnostic technologies is also improving early detection, although access remains uneven.

Persistent gaps in diagnosis, care

Despite these gains, major gaps continue to undermine progress.

WHO estimates that about 600,000 people with TB in Africa are either undiagnosed or not receiving treatment each year.

In addition, only just over half of patients have access to WHO-recommended rapid diagnostic tests.

The agency also reported that approximately 62,000 people develop rifampicin-resistant TB annually, posing a growing public health challenge.

Beyond health impacts, TB continues to impose severe financial strain on affected families.

WHO data show that nearly 70 per cent of households dealing with TB face catastrophic costs related to care, with Africa recording the highest burden globally.

The report further revealed a significant funding shortfall for TB control efforts in the region.

According to the WHO, Africa requires about $4.5 billion annually to mount an effective response, but current funding levels fall short by approximately $3.6 billion.

Mr Janabi warned that without increased domestic investment and sustained political commitment, progress could stall.

Referencing commitments made at the 2023 United Nations High-Level Meeting on TB, WHO urged governments to scale up efforts to reach 90 per cent of people affected with prevention and treatment services, reduce deaths by 90 per cent, and eliminate catastrophic costs by 2027.

The agency emphasised that stronger country leadership, increased financing, and community-driven interventions will be critical to achieving these targets.

Response in Nigeria

In Nigeria, TB remains a significant public health concern, with authorities intensifying efforts to improve detection, treatment and overall response to the disease.

TB is an infectious disease caused by a bacterium that primarily affects the lungs but can also impact other parts of the body, including the spine and brain.

It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, making early diagnosis critical to preventing transmission.

At a pre–World TB Day press briefing in Abuja, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said the government is deploying new diagnostic technology to expand access to testing.

The ministry explained that the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP) is spearheading the rollout of the Pluslife Mini Dock diagnostic platform, a near point-of-care system aimed at improving access to molecular testing, particularly in underserved communities.

Also, in an earlier report by PREMIUM TIMES, it was noted that Nigeria is expanding its TB response through digital tools and advanced diagnostic technologies to improve case detection and treatment outcomes.

The report revealed that over 450,000 TB cases were diagnosed and placed on treatment in 2025, reflecting gains driven by improved technology and strengthened data systems, particularly in underserved communities.