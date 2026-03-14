Thirty-three young graduates of engineering, geology and related disciplines on Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, underwent opening formalities for a 12-month training programme in pipeline engineering, corrosion control and monitoring.

Organised under the Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and MJD Oilfield Services Limited Nigerian Content Human Capital Development (NC HCD) Training Programme, in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the training is geared towards developing expertise for protection and sustenance of the country’s energy infrastructure.

Trainees will have classroom technical sessions, simulation-based learning, field demonstrations, on-the-job training, mentorship and coaching, case study reviews, and continuous assessment and evaluation. Expected outcomes of the programme include skilled project-ready personnel, measurable local content impact, creation of pipeline integrity talent pool, and long-term infrastructure reliability.

In an address at the event, the Manager, Human Capital Development, NCDMB, Mrs Tarilate Bribena-Teide, who represented the Executive Secretary of the Board, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, said pipeline pigging, a process involving insertion of devices called pigs into pipelines for cleaning, gauging, etc. to ensure integrity of the system, and corrosion control, protect the pipelines, prevent costly failures, and safeguard the environment and the economy.

She noted that the expertise gained from the training would position trainees to contribute meaningfully to major national projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, measuring 614 kilometres, and many others, which as she explained, accords with the Board’s mandate to build local capacity, deepen Nigerian participation in the oil and gas industry, and create opportunities that drive national growth.

The HCD Manager expressed appreciation to Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited for its partnership with the Board and commitment to developing Nigerian talent. She urged the trainees to approach the programme with discipline and determination, noting that lessons gained would shape them into professionals capable of solving real industry problems.

In his own remarks, a representative of Renaissance Africa, Funso Alabi, thanked NCDMB profoundly for its support to the company and for all it has done toward growth of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

While highlighting the extraordinary achievements recorded in HCD since inception of the Board, with Nigerians occupying key positions in industry and others doing so well abroad, he said, “NCDMB has done so much” and that “the Board is turning Nigeria into a great nation.” He also thanked MJD Oilfield Services for the calibre of trainers assembled to run the training programme.

For his part, the Managing Director, MJD, Mr Olayemi Familusi, expressed gratitude to NCDMB and Renaissance, noting that changes in the oil and gas industry brought about by NCDMB initiatives are everywhere, particularly in the development of indigenous companies and human resources.

In closing remarks, Austin Ugbunaia, Project Manager of MJD, thanked the Board and Renaissance for the opportunity to play a part in capacity development, while assuring them of quality training and exposure for the trainees.