The Custos Care Foundation (CCF), under its flagship Expanded Mama Care Initiative (EMCI), on Saturday organised a large-scale free medical outreach that provided essential healthcare services to thousands of women and girls at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

The outreach formed part of activities marking the 2026 International Women’s Day celebration and was aimed at improving access to quality healthcare for women across Enugu State.

Custos Care Foundation, founded by the First Lady of Enugu State, Mrs Nkechinyere Iheoma Mbah, focuses on uplifting underserved communities through targeted humanitarian and social interventions.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Custos Care Foundation, Mrs Blessing Egodi Igwe, said the initiative was designed to prioritise the health and well-being of women, who often neglect their own health while caring for their families.

She explained that the outreach sought to bridge this gap by providing comprehensive and accessible healthcare services to women.

“As the backbone of society, women frequently prioritise the well-being of others above their own. This intervention ensures that they receive the care and medical attention they deserve,” she said.

Beneficiaries received a wide range of healthcare services, including blood pressure checks, blood sugar and diabetes screening, HIV/AIDS testing, malaria testing, hepatitis B screening, eye screening and consultations, as well as free medications.

Eyeglasses were also provided to mothers with vision challenges. Participants were first attended to by nurses who checked their vital signs before proceeding to laboratory tests. They were subsequently examined by doctors who prescribed medications, which were dispensed free of charge at the pharmacy.

Patients with eye-related conditions were attended to by optometrists and opticians who conducted eye examinations and provided eyeglasses and medications where necessary.

The outreach recorded a remarkable turnout, with hundreds of women receiving medical attention and 230 eyeglasses distributed to beneficiaries requiring vision support.

According to Mrs Igwe, the outreach also highlighted the importance of routine health checks.

She cited the case of a woman whose blood pressure reading was 199/105, a dangerously high level, despite the patient feeling physically well. The woman was immediately placed on medication and advised on continuous monitoring.

Medical experts at the outreach noted that untreated high blood pressure is often responsible for sudden deaths sometimes wrongly attributed to spiritual attacks, underscoring the need for regular health screening.

The Expanded Mama Care Initiative, a legacy programme of Custos Care Foundation, is built on four key pillars: healthcare access, nutrition and wellness, safe pregnancy and delivery, and post-natal and child care.

Custos Care Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to improving the well-being of women, children, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups through impactful social interventions.

“This International Women’s Day, we are not just celebrating women; we are investing in their health, strength, and future,” the Foundation stated.