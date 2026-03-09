A United States–based Nigerian filmmaker and professor of History and African Diaspora Studies and filmmaker, Saheed Aderinto, has launched the second episode of Fuji documentary, ‘Women of Fuji’, in Lagos.

The premiere, which coincided with International Women’s Day, took place at the J. Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan Roundabout, Lagos Island.

Episode two of the ‘Fuji Documentary’ series was released following the launch of the first episode in February 2024, which focused on the late Fuji music legend, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister.

The film documentary was shot in Nigeria, the United States, London, Belgium, Ghana, and Italy, and is scheduled to premiere on 8 March at the J. Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan Roundabout, Lagos Island.

Premiere

The documentary’s producer and director, Mr Aderinto, a professor, highlighted the impact of the project on the Fuji music industry, noting that it connects modern civilisation with the origins of the Fuji genre.

“We should have a space where scholars, artists, intellectuals, and students can come together to imagine, learn, and reflect on the needs of this civilisation. Fuji music has a rich and relatively decent origin,” he said.

The scholar and film producer added that archival materials of the documentary are gotten from Nigeria’s foremost radio stations and libraries to amplify the voices of female Fuji musicians featured.

A contributor to the documentary who also received a ‘Distinguished Entertainer Award’ at the premiere, Apeke Ajobata, said the documentary reinforces the undeniable abilities of women, particularly within the Fuji music industry.

Ms Ajobata, who is also a Yoruba chanter, encouraged women to continue striving in their various fields and explore opportunities to excel.

“They would be excited to know their work is still acknowledged, that their paths are still being explored, and that women are still active in Fuji,” she said.

Similarly, a female Fuji artiste, Bukola Amoke, popularly known as Bukola Omo Daddy, who has been in the industry for over 20 years, expressed excitement about the documentary.

Ms Amoke noted that the film would inspire more women to venture into Fuji music while also celebrating and honouring female artistes already in the profession.

Women of Fuji

The documentary examines the challenges women have faced before and after venturing into Fuji music. These include social stigma, stereotypes that label female performers as prostitutes, marital pressures, and sexual harassment within the industry.

The documentary showed thag many of the pioneering womem transitioned from Waka and Awurebe music to Fuji in the 1970s through the 1980s. Some others recorded enviable feats, like Mutiat Amope, who blended various Fuji instruments and established the Iganmode record label, becoming the first female Fuji musician to create a record label.

The documentary also highlights the role women play in the commercial success of male Fuji artistes, emphasising that female patrons often support male Fuji performers financially during shows after being hailed in songs, receiving praise and recognition in return.

Prominent female patrons such as Bolajoko Kadiri, Asake Cotonou, and Sariyu Cooper are noted for their influence in the Fuji music scene. The film shows that a significant number of Nigerian women in the diaspora, particularly in the United States, actively support Fuji artistes.

The documentary film also explains that women have played roles beyond singing in the Fuji industry, including women who shaped the success of Fuji male musicians abroad through businesses such as lounges, restaurants, and bars where Fuji performances frequently take place.

It also explains women are also custodians of ‘oríkì’ (Yoruba praise poetry), which many Fuji artistes use to eulogise and celebrate their patrons during performances.