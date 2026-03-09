Some individuals and groups have called on governments, businesses and society at large to move beyond symbolic celebrations and actively support women-led initiatives, saying sustained investment in women’s empowerment drives community development and economic growth.

They made the call at a press conference on Monday in Abuja to commemorate International Women’s Day, held annually on 8 March.

This year’s theme, “Give To Gain,” highlights the idea that empowering women through opportunities, partnerships and support benefits not only women themselves but also communities and the wider economy.

The event also featured the relaunch of a Swiss luxury watch brand in Nigeria, a move organisers said symbolises the value of time, achievement and legacy, themes they linked to the journey of women across sectors.

Nollywood actress and film producer Monalisa Chinda said the event provided an opportunity to celebrate the strength, creativity and resilience of women.

Ms Chinda noted that the event was also an opportunity to recognise women whose contributions continue to inspire others.

“Today we celebrate grace, excellence and collaboration, and also honour remarkable women whose presence continues to inspire the world around us,” she added.

Also speaking, the Honorary Consul of Colombia to Nigeria, Maricel Jamal, described the collaboration between luxury brands and stakeholders at the event as unusual but meaningful.

She said creating platforms that celebrate women while promoting partnerships can help drive innovation and development.

“It is not usual to see luxury retailers come together to celebrate partnership and, more importantly, to celebrate women,” she said.

Ms Jamal added that empowering women often produces broader societal gains.

“When you give a woman an opportunity, you gain development in your community,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kara Showroom, Onyekachi Okpara, said women remain central to societal development and economic growth.

She explained that this year’s celebration emphasises the mutual benefits of supporting women.

According to Ms Okpara, supporting women-led initiatives can strengthen communities and generate innovation.

“By empowering women in whatever capacity we can, we gain innovation and excellence. By supporting women-led initiatives, we build stronger communities,” she added.

Other speakers at the event emphasised the need to recognise the role women play in shaping families, businesses and societies.

The Executive Director of Luxury Living Nigeria, Sezno Benson, said women’s influence spans sectors such as technology and entrepreneurship.

He noted that Nigerian women, in particular, have demonstrated strong entrepreneurial capacity.

Similarly, Afolabi Ajidahun, executive director of Whole 19 Group, said women remain central to human existence and societal development.

Other speakers argued that sustained investment in women’s empowerment, whether through business opportunities, partnerships or leadership inclusion, remains essential for achieving broader social and economic development.

They noted that the growing presence of women in industries ranging from entertainment and diplomacy to business reflects changing dynamics in society, but stressed that more effort is required to ensure women have equal access to opportunities and resources.