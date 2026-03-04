The Niger Electricity Distribution Company (NEDC), a subsidiary of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC), welcomes the commendable efforts by the Niger State Government, under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, to deploy solar mini-grids and renewable energy solutions to previously unserved and underserved communities across the state.

These initiatives include the provision of reliable 24-hour solar power to over 180 communities that had experienced no meaningful electricity supply for more than a decade.

They equally include the transition of critical public facilities, such as Government House, hospitals (including the General Hospital and IBB Specialist Hospital), the Niger State Water Board, and other MDAs, to independent solar systems, represent a significant step forward in addressing long-standing energy access to independent solar systems

Chijioke Okwuokenye, Managing Director of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC), commented: “We fully support the Niger State Government’s proactive approach to expanding access to reliable electricity through renewables. These efforts complement the national push for decentralised power under the Electricity Act 2023 and demonstrate how collaboration between government, regulators, and licensed operators can accelerate progress for our customers.”

Sam Odekina, Chief Business Officer and Acting Managing Director of the Niger Electricity Distribution Company (NEDC), added: “The deployment of solar mini-grids in previously unserved areas aligns perfectly with our shared goal of inclusive electrification.

As the licensed intrastate distributor under the Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission (NSERC), NEDC is eager to partner closely with the state government on hybrid solutions, grid integration where feasible, and innovative projects that deliver sustainable benefits to residents, businesses, and institutions alike.”

The Niger Electricity Distribution Company fully recognises that these actions align with the decentralised and multi-source electricity framework established by the Electricity Act 2023, the establishment of the Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission (NSERC), and the ongoing domestication of relevant regulations within Niger State.

The deployment of solar mini-grids in areas such as Lambata in Gurara Local Government Area, supported by partnerships including those with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and international donors, complements national efforts to expand renewable energy access and reduce reliance on traditional grid extensions where they are not yet viable.

NEDC remains fully committed to working collaboratively with the Niger State Government, the Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission (NSERC), and all relevant stakeholders to deliver reliable, sustainable, and inclusive electricity supply throughout Niger State.

This includes exploring opportunities for hybrid grid-renewable solutions, commercially viable grid extensions, seamless integration of mini-grid projects under the NSERC licensing regime, and potential public-private partnerships to accelerate electrification and support economic development.

By building on these positive developments together, NEDC and the Niger State Government can ensure even greater benefits for residents, businesses, and institutions, fostering improved livelihoods, enhanced security of supply, industrial growth, and a more resilient energy future for all citizens of Niger State.