Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Enugu State, says the Enugu Tech Festival “aligns strongly” with President Bola Tinubu administration’s policy on “innovation and digital technology as key drivers of Nigeria’s economic transformation”.

The festival, which is in its second edition, was held from 24 February to 27 February at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.

Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer and deputy chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, (ALGON), Enugu State Chapter, stated in a Facebook post on 27 February that the festival highlighted the growing importance of technology as a tool for economic growth, job creation and global competitiveness.

“This initiative aligns strongly with the broader national direction championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose administration is deliberately positioning innovation and digital technology as key drivers of Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“From the drive towards building a trillion-dollar digital economy to programmes like the 3 Million Technical Talent Programme aimed at equipping millions of young Nigerians with in-demand tech skills, the federal government continues to lay the foundation for a globally competitive digital workforce,” Mr Ukwueze stated in the post.

He made the post shortly after attending the festival on 27 February, which reportedly had 53,000 attendees.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Kingsley Udeh, SAN, and the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, were among the many dignitaries who attended day four of the festival.

The Igbo-Eze South chairman, Mr Ukwueze, praised the festival as a platform where “ideas are shared, skills are strengthened, and young people are inspired to embrace innovation as a pathway to relevance in today’s world”.

He stated that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has set the momentum for technology and innovation in Enugu, and that the governor’s commitment to technology and digital transformation is evident in ongoing investments in smart schools, digital infrastructure such as the efficient Command and Control Centre, and various youth capacity development initiatives.

“His (Mbah’s) vision continues to position Enugu as a rising hub for innovation and modern enterprises.

“Being part of this experience reinforces the need to keep building systems that empower people with the right tools, knowledge and opportunities to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“It is particularly gratifying to observe that a reasonable number of participants in the Tech festival hail from Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area,” the chairman stated.

‘The world has crossed a line’ – Mbah

While declaring the festival open on 24 February, Mr Mbah said technology and innovation remain at the heart of Enugu’s transformation under his administration, urging youths to explore the abundant opportunities in both.

He said that technology had since transcended a supportive role to become the operating system of how lives function.

“The world has crossed a line. What we are witnessing in our lifetime is nothing short of an economic renaissance powered by technology.

“In just three decades, companies that began in garages and dorm rooms have grown into some of the most valuable institutions in human history.

“Enterprises like Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms have reshaped commerce, communication, entertainment, finance, governance, and even human relationships.

“The rise of these companies tells us something profound: the world economy is no longer driven primarily by physical assets, but by ideas, code, data, and innovation. We are witnessing the acceleration of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Here in Enugu, we have made a deliberate decision: we will not be spectators in this revolution. We will be participants. We will be producers,” the governor stated.