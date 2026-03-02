The Nigerian Indigenous Women in Mining and Natural Resource Organisation (NIWIMNRO) has been awarded funding support from the Australian High Commission, through the Australian Direct Aid Program (DAP), to advance sustainable development by empowering and promoting the inclusion of women artisanal miners in Nigeria.

The initiative aims to address the socio-economic, health, safety, and structural challenges faced by women in artisanal mining through practical, community-driven interventions.

According to a statement released by the Australian High Commission, “This initiative aligns closely with Australia’s broader partnership with Nigeria to strengthen capacity, safety, and gender inclusion across the mining sector. This includes last year’s capacity-building program at Curtin University in Perth, where Nigerian officials participated in technical and governance training as part of our wider cooperation.”

The High Commission noted that community-level projects such as NIWIMNRO’s reflect Australia’s commitment to supporting a more skilled, safer, and more inclusive minerals sector.

“Empowering indigenous women miners is a vital part of this work. By improving access to clean water, providing training in safer mining practices, and strengthening cooperative structures, this project will ensure that women miners can participate more safely, confidently, and productively in the industry”, the statement reads.

Felicia Dairo, NIWIMNRO’s executive director, expresses gratitude to the Australian High Commission for its support, noting that it not only underscores the importance of the work but also reflects Australia’s commitment to gender equality and inclusive development.

According to her, “empowering Indigenous women artisanal miners goes far beyond activities at the mine, it contributes to building more resilient and stable economies.

“When women miners are supported, entire communities benefit, livelihoods improve, families become more secure, and women’s voices are more meaningfully reflected in mining governance and decision-making,” Mrs Dairo said.

Australian High Commission commended NIWIMNRO’s leadership and “look forward to seeing the positive, lasting impact this work will have on women, families, and mining communities across Nigeria. ”

About NIWIMNRO

The Nigerian Indigenous Women in Mining and Natural Resources Organisation (NIWIMNRO) is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to empowering and advocating for indigenous women artisanal miners by promoting their inclusion, safety, and economic advancement. The organisation is committed to fostering gender equality and supporting sustainable development within Nigeria’s extractive sector. It envisions a world where women miners are fully recognised, valued, and empowered as important contributors to equitable growth and resilient, sustainable communities. Read more here.