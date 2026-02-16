One of Nigeria’s leading business conglomerates – Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group has signed a Joint Venture agreement with Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) – the FMCG arm of the diversified conglomerate from India – Reliance Industries Ltd. This partnership is subject to customary legal and regulatory clearances.

The joint venture (JV) entity will primarily focus on offering the global quality fast moving consumer good products at affordable prices to millions of consumers in Nigeria and across the region. The JV is aimed at democratizing world class products through manufacturing, distribution infrastructure and human capital development. It will combine RCPL’s robust R&D structures and diverse product portfolio across South Asia, Middle East and Africa with TGI’s Nigerian and West African manufacturing expertise and deeply entrenched market accessibility.

T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, said, “The Joint Venture with TGI Group will be a pivotal milestone in RCPL’s journey towards becoming a global FMCG player. Our mission is to establish RCPL as a leading global FMCG company from India and offer global quality products at affordable prices, and this mission will be instrumental in in expanding RCPL’s market presence globally as we enter the crucial market of Nigeria.

TGI Group is a diversified and trusted partner, and their deep expertise and decades-long presence in sectors such as FMCG, culinary, and agribusiness will be invaluable as we scale our operations in the region.”

Commenting on the Joint Venture, Farouk Gumel, Vice Chairman, Tropical General Investments Group stated, “We are very excited to work with RCPL to develop and deliver quality and affordable products to the millions of consumers across West Africa. By combining RCPL’s expertise in developing a wide range of innovative products with TGI’s own deep knowledge the local markets will no doubt be a gamechanger for consumers in this region. This partnership will no doubt create jobs and further position Nigeria as a leading industrial and manufacturing hub on the continent.”

RCPL, established in 2022, is the FMCG arm of RIL and has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing FMCG players. Since its entry into the FMCG sector, RCPL has launched in-house brands and taken over legacy names, with a diverse portfolio spanning beverages, home care, packaged staples, and personal care products. In Financial Year 2024-25, RIL’s consolidated revenue stood at US$ 125.3 billion. RIL is ranked 88th in Fortune’s Global 500 list of ‘World’s Largest Companies’ and 45th in the Forbes Global 2000 rankings of ‘World’s Largest Public Companies’ for 2025.