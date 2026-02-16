The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will on Wednesday swear in 14 newly appointed judges of the Federal High Court.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at Courtroom Two of the Supreme Court in Abuja, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The 14 appointees are part of 36 judicial officers recommended by the council for various courts, including the Supreme Court, State High Courts, Sharia Courts of Appeal and Customary Courts of Appeal across the country.

The judges were appointed following recommendations by the National Judicial Council (NJC), which at its 110th meeting held on 13 and 14 January approved 14 candidates for the Federal High Court bench.

In another statement issued in January after the meeting, the NJC said it forwarded the names to President Bola Tinubu after receiving security clearance reports with no adverse findings.

Those to be sworn in include Sulaiman Amida Hassan, Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court from Kwara State; Muhammad Bara’u Saidu, Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission in Sokoto State; Igboko Chinelo Conchita Onuegbu, Director of Legal Services and Legal Adviser at the Federal Ministry of Works in Abuja, representing Abia State; and Onuegbu Chioma Angela, Director of Legal Services at the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja from Imo State.

They also include Galumje Edingah, Deputy Chief Registrar (Litigation) of the Federal High Court, Taraba State; Ibrahim Vera Eneabo, Deputy Chief Registrar at the High Court, FCT, Abuja, from Nasarawa State and Abubakar Musa Usman, Professor of Law and Dean of the Faculty of Law at Baze University, Abuja, representing Zamfara State.

Also on the list are Salihu Aisha Yunusa, Assistant Chief Registrar at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Abuja, representing FCT; Ikpeme Joy Bassey, Assistant Director at the Ministry of Justice in Cross River State; Shehu Umar Adamu, Station Registrar at the Federal High Court, Bauchi Division, representing Kaduna State; and Ibrahim Mohammed Buba, Senior Legal Officer and Superintendent at the EFCC in Abuja, from Nasarawa State.

The rest are Eigege-Binjin Nendelmun Judith, Principal Research Fellow at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja, representing Plateau State; Usoro Kuyik Uduak, Legal Assistant to a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, representing Akwa Ibom State; and Nwoye Donatus Osinachi, a private legal practitioner in Enugu State.

Members of the bar and the bench, the media organisations and other stakeholders were invited to attend the event. The Supreme Court urged attendees to comply strictly with its dress code and security protocols.

In the statement, the Director of Information and Public Relations of the court, Festus Akande, thanked stakeholders for their continued support for the judiciary.

“The Supreme Court appreciates the continued support and cooperation of stakeholders in the justice sector as we work together to strengthen the administration of justice in our nation,” Mr Akande said.