Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State says his administration will take drastic measures against open defecation and inadequate immunisation.

Mr Nwifuru said this on Friday, when a UNICEF advocacy team, led by the organisation’s Nigeria Chief of Field Services, Judith Leveillee, visited him at the Government House, Abakaliki.

He said that he had approved UNICEF’s call for an immediate end to all forms of open defecation, malnutrition and inadequate immunisation.

“We know the negative implications of open defecation and erratic immunisation, and concrete actions towards ending them must be taken.

“I direct the Local Government Area Chairmen to take immunisation seriously.

“We will do everything within our reach to construct toilets in the markets, schools and other public places,” Mr Nwifuru said.

He said that right decisions and interventions could only be made when reliable data are collated and analysed.

“Relevant agencies should deploy manpower to all primary healthcare facilities in the state for the collection of reliable data to improve maternal and child care,” the governor said.

Earlier in a remark, Ms Leveillee said that 2.5 million latrines were proposed by the organisation across the globe to check open defecation

She appealed to the Ebonyi State Government for accelerated action to prevent the recurrence of cholera in the state.

“Cholera has killed over 20,000 people globally and we can end it, presently.

“UNICEF, over the years, has stood in the gap for malnourished and poor children, while collaboratively working to ensure their health is not mortgaged.

“UNICEF has contributed over $1 million to various agencies in less than three years,” Ms Leveillee said.

She said that the organisation had signed a partnership with the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria Identity Commission to drive home the vision of giving children due identity.

